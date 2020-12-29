Bill Lee Calls Special Session On Education As Schools Suffer From The Pandemic

Gov. Bill Lee is declaring a special session so lawmakers can dedicate time to addressing COVID-19's impact on schools. Courtesy Office of Gov. Bill Lee via Facebook (File)

Gov. Bill Lee is calling a special session of the legislature to address urgent education issues related to the pandemic.

In an announcement released Tuesday, Lee says that the state expects proficiency in math and English test scores to drop by more than half. In a special session, he says the legislature will equip teachers and school districts with “resources and supports” needed to combat learning loss.

It’s unclear what that will mean in practical terms, though the governor’s office says the bills will address funding, teacher and district accountability for test scores, literacy and teacher pay.

Details are expected to come from the Tennessee Department of Education in the coming days. The special session starts Jan. 19, one week after lawmakers return to the state Capitol.