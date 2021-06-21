Black Tennesseans Take Ownership of Juneteenth Through Good Food, Music, Company — And History

Performers dance during Clarksville’s Official Juneteenth Festival at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Courtesy Juanita Charles

Juneteenth has historically been a day that most people didn’t know existed. But this year, it was met with widespread recognition, as thousands of residents flocked to celebrations across Middle Tennessee.

WPLN’s Damon Mitchell connected with two organizers, Juanita Charles and Eric Brown, who shared their thoughts about what the day meant for the community and their feelings on Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.

Juanita Charles lives in Clarksville. She’s the founder of Manifest Magic: Black Girl Cooperative, which hosted the Clarksville Juneteenth Festival.

Eric Brown lives in Nashville. He attended and helped organize Nashville SC’s community watch party at Elizabeth Park in North Nashville where community members launched The Mixtape, the soccer club’s newest and first black-led supporters’ group.

