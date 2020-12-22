Blackburn Votes Against Pandemic Stimulus, Accusing Democrats Of ‘Socialistic Agenda’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn was one of six Republicans to vote against additional COVID-19 stimulus money, which was attached to a broader spending bill. Courtesy office of Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn was one of six senators to vote against the coronavirus relieve bill passed Monday night.

In a statement, she says she couldn’t get on board with the everything in the $2.3 trillion spending plan.

“I have serious concerns with provisions buried in the 5,593 page bill, such as expanded visas, Pell grants for prisoners, and households with illegal aliens receiving economic impact payments,” her statement said.

She accuses Democrats of using the pandemic to “push a socialistic agenda.”

Tennessee’s outgoing senator, Lamar Alexander, did not immediately release a statement on his vote in favor. But the legislative package included parts of his proposal to stop surprise medical billing. Alexander chairs the Senate’s health committee and has been working to pass a ban on out-of-network billing and nearly succeeded a year ago.