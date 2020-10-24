Bluegrass Amandas, Mandys And Amys, Part Two

Listen /

It’s a name that’s been around since the middle ages, meaning worthy of love and often symbolizing steadfast friendship and loyalty. Surfacing in the U.S. around 1880, this common variant of the name Amanda made the Top 10 in baby names 6 times, hitting its peak in 1969 and was 2nd only to Jennifer as the most popular name in the U.S. during the ensuing 70’s. It’s the anglicized form of an old French word Amee and it, along with Mandy, another derivative of Amanda, has provided the inspiration for some mighty fine bluegrass songs. With the help of Special Consensus, Sideline, Ernie Thacker, Bill Harrell and Kenny & Amanda Smith, we’ll be continuing our celebration of all things Amanda with songs about Amy and Mandy.

