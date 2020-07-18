Bluegrass Breakdown: 1980, Part 6: L-M

We’ll once again be riding the trusty bluegrass time machine back to 1980 — when in July of that year, O Canada becomes the official Canadian national anthem; the movie comedy Airplane premieres; the Astros’ Nolan Ryan notches his 3,000th strikeout; Ronal Reagan receives the Republican nomination for president; Billy Joel’s Glass Houses LP sits at the top of the US album chart; the 22nd Olympics, boycotted by the US, opens in Moscow; and The Lost and Found, Lost Highway, the Rose Maddox and the McLain Family Band release some tolerably fine music.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Mike Lilly & the Country Grass; “House On the Hill” from The House On the Hill(Old Homestead)
- The Lost & Found: “Leftover Biscuits” from The Lost & Found(Rebel)
- Lost Highway: “Hard Road to Travel” from Hard Road to Travel(Lite)
- Rose Maddox & the Vern Williams Band: “Philadelphia Lawyer” from This Is Rose Maddox(Arhoolie)
- The McLain Family Band: “Casey At the Bat’ from Big Hill(Country Life)
- Benny Martin: “Sweet Bunch of Daisies” fromSouthern Bluegrass Fiddle(Marathon)
- David Marshall: “Keep a Light Burning” fromKeep a Light Burning(Crystal)
- Jimmy Martin & Ralph Stanley: “Rabbit In the Log” from First Time Together(Gusto)
- Jimmy Martin: “To Mother At Christmas” fromTo Mother At Christmas(Gusto)
- The Larry McNeely Band: “Silver Wings On the Water” from Power Play(Flying Fish)
- Misty Mountain Bluegrass: “Crimson Red Rose” from Crimson Red Rose(self-released)
- Alan Munde: “Peaches and Cream” from The Banjo Kid Picks Again(Ridge Runner)
- Bill Monroe: “Molly & Tenbrooks/Little Maggie/Train 45/Blue Moon of Kentucky” from Bean Blossom ’79(MCA)
- Charlie Moore: “The Cotton Farmer” from Cotton Farmer(Old Homestead)
- The Muddy River Band: “Roll On Muddy River” from Roll On Muddy River(Vetco)
- The Muddy River Boys: “Where No Cabin Falls” from Truckload of Bluegrass(Rich-R-Tone)
- Alan Munde: “Devil’s Dream” from Festival Favorites, Vol. 1(Ridge Runner)