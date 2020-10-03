Bluegrass Breakdown: 1980, Part Eight

We’ll be catapulting back to 1980 when, in September of that year: The rock group Yes performs its last concert; the television shows “Taxi” and “Lou Grant” win Emmy awards; John Lennon & Yoko Ono sign with Geffen Records; and Butch Robins, Tony Rice, Peter Rowan and the Roustabouts unleash some serious high, blue and lonesome excitement. In part eight of our look at bluegrass albums released in 1980, we’ll be covering the Marc Pruett Band through Faril Simpson & Okry.
- The Marc Pruett Band: “Battle of New Orleans” from The Marc Pruett Band(Wes Sound Shop)
- Lonnie Robertson: “Old Joe” from Fiddle Tunes, Ozark Style, Vol. 2(Caney Mountain)
- The Puckett Brothers & the Bluegrass Reunion: “Most of All” from Most of All(MRC)
- Red & Murphy & Co.: “My Everyday Silver Is Plastic” from My Everyday Silver Is Plastic(Arrandem)
- Butch Robins with Alan O’Bryant: “I’ll Be On That Good Road Someday” from The Fifth Child(Rounder)
- The Tony Rice Unit: “Mar West” from Mar West(Rounder)
- The Roustabouts: “Train 45” from Gone Ape(White Dove)
- Peter Rowan: “Revelation” from Medicine Trail(Flying Fish)
- The Russell Brothers Boogie Grass Band: “Boogie Grass” from Operation Boogie Grass(Grass Country)
- Sagegrass: “Just Here Lately” from Just Here Lately(American Heritage)
- Tommy Scott & Curly Seckler: “Ill Wind” from Now and Then(Folkways)
- Buck Ryan: “Dream Train Engineer” / “Ryan’s Express” from Dream Train Engineer(Rebel)
- Curly Seckler & the Nashville Grass: “Take a Little Time” from Take a Little Time(CMH)
- The Shenandoah Cutups: “How Many Men” from Keep It Bluegrass (Grassound)
- Shel Silverstein: “Going Down to Texas” from The Great Conch Train Robbery and Other Songs(Flying Fish)
- Faril Simpson & Okry: “Good Ol’ Okry” from Enjoy What You’re Doing Today(Wildfire)
- Butch Robins: “Crossing the Sumberlands” from The Fifth Child(Rounder)