Bluegrass Breakdown: 1980, Part Five

We’ll be jaunting back to the bluegrassical world of 1980 when, in June of that year: the movie “The Blues Brothers, starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi premieres; the David Letterman Show debuts on NBC TV; the Statler Brothers and Loretta Lynn score at the 14th Annual Music City News Country Awards; President Jimmy Carter wins enough delegates for re-nomination; New York City raises its transit fare from 40 to 60 cents and Carl Jackson, Jim & Jesse, Bill Keith & Jim Rooney & the Knoxville Grass ride high on the high-lonesome airwaves.

Program Playlist