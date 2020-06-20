Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: 1980, Part Five

We’ll be jaunting back to the bluegrassical world of 1980 when, in June of that year: the movie “The Blues Brothers, starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi premieres; the David Letterman Show debuts on NBC TV; the Statler Brothers and Loretta Lynn score at the 14th Annual Music City News Country Awards; President Jimmy Carter wins enough delegates for re-nomination; New York City raises its transit fare from 40 to 60 cents and Carl Jackson, Jim & Jesse, Bill Keith & Jim Rooney & the Knoxville Grass ride high on the high-lonesome airwaves.

Program Playlist

  • Dan Huckabee: “Green Leaves of Summer” fromAcoustic Steel(Ridge Runner)
  • Dakota Dave Hull & Sean Blackburn: “Mississippi Shore” from River of Swing(Flying Fish)
  • The Humber River Valley Boys: “Between the Lines” from They Said It Couldn’t Be Done(Boot)
  • Carl Jackson: “Banjo Man/Foogy Mountain Breakdown” from Banjo Man – A Tribute to Earl Scruggs(Sugar Hill)
  • Jim & Jesse: “Anna” from Jesse’s Guitar Picking Showcase(Double J Productions)
  • Jim & Jesse: “Rider In the Rain” from Jim & Jesse Today(CMH)
  • Jim & Jesse: “Drifting and Dreaming of You” from The Jim & Jesse Story(CMH)
  • Bill Keith & Jim Rooney: “Pickin’ On the Country Strings” from The Collection(Waterfront)
  • Knoxville Grass: “Boogie Bluegrass Band” from Live at Buddy’s(Vasari)
  • Kenny Kosek & Matt Glaser: “K Town Fling” from Hasty Lonesome(Rounder)
  • Ladies Choice: “La Porte Dans Arriere (The Back Door)” from Any Old Time(Bay)
  • Denis Lepage & Station Road: “My Uncle” from At the Cowboy Arms Hotel(Boot)
  • The Lewis Family: “Good Time Get Together” from Good Time Get Together(Canaan)
  • Wayne Lewis: “Lonesome and Blue” from Lonesome and Blue(Old Homestead)
  • Kenny Kosek & Matt Glaser: “Lonesome Fiddle Blues” from Hasty Lonesome(Rounder)

