We’ll be continuing our walk through the high, blue and lonesome sounds of 1980 when in April and early May of that year: Post-It Notes are introduced; the U.S.’s military operation to free the Iranian hostages fails; Larry Gatlin and Crystal Gayle win awards from the Academy of Country Music; the slasher horror film Friday the 13th is released; and the Goins Brothers, Bill Grant & Delia Bell, Josh Graves, the Greater Chicago Bluegrass Band and Bill Harrell purvey a righteous brand of ‘grass.