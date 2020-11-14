Bluegrass Breakdown: 1980, Part Nine

Listen /

We’ll be careening back to 1980 when, among other things, Ronald Reagan is elected president; Libya invades Chad; CBS bans Brook Shields’ Calvin Klein jeans commercial, 83,000,000 watch Dallas’ “Who Shot J.R.” episode; the pope visits West Germany; Dolly releases her 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs LP; and Larry Sparks, Ralph Stanley, John Starling and Andy Statman unleash some unforgettable grass.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST