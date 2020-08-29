Bluegrass Breakdown — 1980, Part 7: M-P

Listen /

We’ll jaunting back to 1980 when, in August of that year: Hurricane Allen hits Brownsville, TX; George Brett raises his batting average to .401; Jimmy Carter & Walter Mondale receive the Democratic nomination; a two month old Australian girl named Azaria Chamberlain disappears giving rise to the biggest murder trial in Australian history; and the Osborne Brothers, Mark O’Connor and the Pinnacle Boys unleash unabashed bluegrassical excellence.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST