Bluegrass Breakdown — 1980, Part 7: M-P

We’ll jaunting back to 1980 when, in August of that year: Hurricane Allen hits Brownsville, TX; George Brett raises his batting average to .401; Jimmy Carter & Walter Mondale receive the Democratic nomination; a two month old Australian girl named Azaria Chamberlain disappears giving rise to the biggest murder trial in Australian history; and the Osborne Brothers, Mark O’Connor and the Pinnacle Boys unleash unabashed bluegrassical excellence.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The New Prairie Ramblers: “Weary Blues From Waiting” from The New Prairie Ramblers(self-released)
- Alan Munde: “Cripple Creek” from Festival Favorites, Vol. 2(Ridge Runner)
- New Shades of Bluegrass: “Early Morning Rain” from Early Morning Rain(Ribbon Rail)
- The Nothin’ Doin’ Band: “Big Bad Bill Is Sweet William Now” from The Nothin’ Doin’ Band(Prime Time)
- The Osborne Brothers: “I Can Hear Kentucky Calling Me” from I Can Hear Kentucky Calling Me(CMH)
- Mark O’Connor: “At Ease With the Breeze” from On the Rampage(Rounder)
- Stacy Phillips: “Taking Off” from All Old Friends(Revonah)
- Wynn Osborne: “The Pink Panther Theme” from Five String Magic(CMH)
- Vernon Oxford: “His and Hers” from His and Hers(Rounder)
- Ozark Renaissance: “The Sounds of Steel’ from Ozark Renaissance(ISI)
- Palmetto Bluegrass: “Memories of Louise” from Memories of Louise(Eagle)
- Parker Mountain Bluegrass: “Old Day At at s Time” from One Day At a Time(TBM)
- The Pinnacle Boys: “Long Time Lonesome” from High Lonesome Bluegrass(CMH)
- The Piper Road Spring Band: “Black Dog” from Live(Fiends Club)
- The Primitive Quartet: “Who Do You Think” from Who Do You Think(WES)
