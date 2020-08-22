Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown — 1980, Part 7: M-P

We’ll jaunting back to 1980 when, in August of that year: Hurricane Allen hits Brownsville, TX; George Brett raises his batting average to .401; Jimmy Carter & Walter Mondale receive the Democratic nomination; a two month old Australian girl named Azaria Chamberlain disappears giving rise to the biggest murder trial in Australian history; and the Osborne Brothers, Mark O’Connor and the Pinnacle Boys unleash unabashed bluegrassical excellence.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

  • The New Prairie Ramblers: “Weary Blues From Waiting” from The New Prairie Ramblers(self-released)
  • Alan Munde: “Cripple Creek” from Festival Favorites, Vol. 2(Ridge Runner)
  • New Shades of Bluegrass: “Early Morning Rain” from Early Morning Rain(Ribbon Rail)
  • The Nothin’ Doin’ Band: “Big Bad Bill Is Sweet William Now” from The Nothin’ Doin’ Band(Prime Time)
  • The Osborne Brothers: “I Can Hear Kentucky Calling Me” from I Can Hear Kentucky Calling Me(CMH)
  • Mark O’Connor: “At Ease With the Breeze” from On the Rampage(Rounder)
  • Stacy Phillips: “Taking Off” from All Old Friends(Revonah)
  • Wynn Osborne: “The Pink Panther Theme” from Five String Magic(CMH)
  • Vernon Oxford: “His and Hers” from His and Hers(Rounder)
  • Ozark Renaissance: “The Sounds of Steel’ from Ozark Renaissance(ISI)
  • Palmetto Bluegrass: “Memories of Louise” from Memories of Louise(Eagle)
  • Parker Mountain Bluegrass: “Old Day At at s Time” from One Day At a Time(TBM)
  • The Pinnacle Boys: “Long Time Lonesome” from High Lonesome Bluegrass(CMH)
  • The Piper Road Spring Band: “Black Dog” from Live(Fiends Club)
  • The Primitive Quartet: “Who Do You Think” from Who Do You Think(WES)
