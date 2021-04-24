Bluegrass Breakdown: 1981, Part Three

On this week’s BGB, we’ll be jaunting back to 1981 when, among other things: Larry Holmes successfully defends his heavyweight boxing title against Trevor Berbick; the space shuttle Columbia is launched; the final episode of TV show “Soap” airs; Paul McCartney’s rock group “Wings” disbands; Xerox introduces the computer mouse; Barbara Mandrell and George Jones win at the 16th Academy of Country Music Awards; and albums from Dave Evans, the Crowe Brothers, the Dry Branch Fire Squad, Fiddle Fever and the Front Porch String Band rule the roost.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Dave Evans: “Pastures of Plenty” from Goin’ Round This World(Rebel)
- Mike Cross: “The App Rap/Grub Springs” from Live & Kickin’(Sugar Hill)
- The Crowe Brothers: “I’ll Be There” from Sing Always True(Skyline)
- Dixieland Grass: “Springtime” from Thinking About You(Heritage)
- The Dog Run Boys: “You Don’t Have to Be From Georgia” from Unleashed(Revonah)
- Raymond Fairchild: “Little Zane” from Little Zane(Skyline)
- The Downstate Ramblers: “Wash My Hands” from Anywhere Is Home(Rambler)
- The Dry Branch Fire Squad: “Bachelor’s Hall” from Antiques and Inventions(Rounder)
- Glen Duncan & Phoenix: “Confederate Gray” from Glen Duncan & Phoenix(Windy Ridge)
- Eaglebone Whistle: “Great Northern” from Eaglebone Whistle(Fretless)
- Jim Eanes & Smoketown Strut: “Riding the Roads” from Riding the Roads(Raccoon)
- Fiddle Fever: “Daybreak In the Mountains” / “You Low Down Dirty Dog” from Fiddle Fever(Flying Fish)
- Foggy Bottom: “I Can Sure Use the Feeling” from Old Flames(Real Earth Music)
- The Front Porch String Band: “Wabash Cannonball” from The Front Porch String Band(Leather)
- The Goins Brothers: “This Train Is Going to Nashville” from Bluegrass Country(Eagle)
- Johnny Gimble: “Black and White Rag” from The Texas Fiddle Collection(CMH)