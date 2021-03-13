Bluegrass Breakdown: 1981, Part Two

We’ll be hurtling back to 1981 when, among other things: Prince Charles announces his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer; Walter Cronkite signs off as anchorman for the CBS Evening News; Joni Mitchell is inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame; first class postage is raised from 15 to 18 cents; Ozzy Osbourne releases his solo debut, “Blizzard of Ozz”; Ronald Reagan is wounded in an assassination attempt and the Bluegrass Thoroughbreds, Alvin Breeden, Bill Clifton, the Country Gazette and the Country Ramblers rock bluegrass airwaves.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Boys From Indiana: “You Can Mark It Down” from The Best of the Boys From Indiana(Rebel)
- The Boys From Indiana: “Show Me My Home” from Show Me My Home(Old Heritage)
- The Bluegrass Kun-tree: “You Can’t Play Around With Love” from Stretching Out(Ridge Runner)
- The Bluegrass Thoroughbreds: “Nashville, Tennessee” from Nashville Dreams(Atteiram)
- Alvin Breeden & the Virginia Cutups: “Live and Let Live” from Lonesome Without You(Major)
- Alison Brown & Stuart Duncan: “Bionic Marshmallow” / “Dixie Breakdown” from Pre-Sequel(Ridge Runner)
- The Briarhoppers: “Smiling to Hide a Broken Heart” from Hits Briarhopper Time(Again) (Lamon)
- Bristol Mountain Bluegrass: “My Bristol Mountain Home” from My Bristol Mountain Home(Dynamic)
- Don Brown & the Ozark Mountain Trio: “Beautiful Memories” fromBeautiful Memories(RP Records)
- Lorne Buck & Bluegrass Jam: “Sharing the Joy” from Sharing the Joy(Ambassador)
- Buck’s Stove & Range Co.: Bottomless Mine” from Hot Blast(Rabbit)
- Wilma Lee Cooper: “You Tried to Ruin My Name” from Wilma Lee Cooper(Rounder)
- Bill Clifton: “Gray Dawn” from Autoharp Centennial Celebration(Elf)
- Curly Ray Cline: “Kentucky Fox Chase” from Curly Ray Cline & His Lonesome Pine Fiddle(Old Homestead)
- The Country Gazette: “The Great Joe Bob (A Regional Tragedy)” fromAmerican and Clean(Flying Fish)
- The Country Gentlemen: “River Bottom” from River Bottom(Sugar Hill)
- Cross Country Grass: “Femme Aux Yeux Bleu” from Tribute to Bluegrass(Boot)
- The Country Ramblers: “Sally Goodin” from Life With Byron Berline(Racoon)