Bluegrass Breakdown: Birmingham

We’ll be paying homage to one of BluegrassLand’s greatest cities–the first town to celebrate Veteran’s Day; the only place in the entire world where the three major components for making steel (iron ore, coal and limestone) can be found in close proximity to one another; the birthplace of Emmy Lou Harris, fiddler Tommy Jackson and Jimmy Murphy; and the subject matter for some of the genre’s best known songs. With the guidance of Lester Flatt, Del McCoury, Chatham County Line and Red Mountain, we’ll be celebrating The Magic City, the Pittsburgh of the South–Birmingham, Sweet Home Alabama.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST