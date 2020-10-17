Bluegrass Breakdown: Bluegrass Amandas, Mandys And Amys, Part One

Listen /

Latin in origin, meaning “worthy of love” or “deserving to be loved,” the name first appeared in 1212 in a birth record from Warwickshire, England, but it wasn’t until the 17th century that the name hit its stride, thanks to its use by poets and playwrights. Its heyday in the U.S. was between 1976 and 1995 when it remained among the top ten baby names, a fine almost 20 year run. With a history like that, it’s no wonder the name crops up in a surprising number of solid bluegrass songs. With the assistance of Volume Five, Alan Bibey, the Lonesome River Band and Kenny & Amanda Smith, we’ll be celebrating bluegrass Amandas.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST