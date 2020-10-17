Bluegrass Breakdown: Bluegrass Amandas, Mandys And Amys, Part One

Latin in origin, meaning “worthy of love” or “deserving to be loved,” the name first appeared in 1212 in a birth record from Warwickshire, England, but it wasn’t until the 17th century that the name hit its stride, thanks to its use by poets and playwrights. Its heyday in the U.S. was between 1976 and 1995 when it remained among the top ten baby names, a fine almost 20 year run. With a history like that, it’s no wonder the name crops up in a surprising number of solid bluegrass songs. With the assistance of Volume Five, Alan Bibey, the Lonesome River Band and Kenny & Amanda Smith, we’ll be celebrating bluegrass Amandas.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Amanda Cook: “Will You Be Leaving” from Point of No Return(Mountain Fever)
- Kenny & Amanda Smith: “It Takes a Lot of You For Me” from With You(Farm Boy)
- Lou Reid & Carolina: “Amanda Lynn” from My Own Set of Rules(Rural Rhythm)
- Merl Johnson: “Amandalyn” from Better Man(Patuxent)
- The Lonesome River Band: “Amanda Linsong” from Looking For Yourself(Rebel)
- The Masters: “Amanda Lynn” from Saturday Night Fish Fry(CMH)
- Tim Martin: “Amanda Ann’s Hornpipe” from Bluegrass Fiddle(Patuxent)
- Volume Five: “Amanda” from Voices(Mountain Fever)
- Jody Stecher: “Amanda” from Going Up On the Mountain(Acoustic Disc)
- Ricky Skaggs: “Amanda Jewell” from Bluegrass Rules(Rounder)
- D.W. Griffiths & the Rank Strangers: “Amanda White” from Hopeless Passion(BMA)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Amanda” from Smokin’ – The Bluegrass Tribute to Boston(CMH)
- Blue Maggie: “Sweet Amanda” from The Nearest Way(self-released)
- Mike Mitchell: “Amanda Dead” from Small Town(FMS)
- Alan Bibey: “Amanda Lena” from In the Blue Room(Sugar Hill)
- The Meat Purveyors: “Amanda Ruth” from Pain By Numbers(Bloodshot)
- Kenny Smith: “Amanda’s Reel’ from Studebaker(Sugar Hill)