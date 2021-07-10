Bluegrass Breakdown: Bluegrass Counties Update

Listen /

These political entities are the focal point of everyday rural BluegrassLand life. Most BluegrassLanders spend most of their lives therein and those who leave seemingly always are willing to move heaven and earth to get back. It’s the place they call home. Thanks to the mighty contributions of Ned Crisp, Amanda Cook, Mules & Men, and Larry Sparks, we’ll be continuing our ongoing look at the many colorful counties of BluegrassLand.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST