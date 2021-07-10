Bluegrass Breakdown: Bluegrass Counties Update

These political entities are the focal point of everyday rural BluegrassLand life. Most BluegrassLanders spend most of their lives therein and those who leave seemingly always are willing to move heaven and earth to get back. It’s the place they call home. Thanks to the mighty contributions of Ned Crisp, Amanda Cook, Mules & Men, and Larry Sparks, we’ll be continuing our ongoing look at the many colorful counties of BluegrassLand.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Larry Sparks: “Down In Union County” from New Moon Over My Shoulder(Rebel)
- Headin’ Home Bluegrass: “Effingham County Breakdown” from Headin’ Home(self-released)
- Amanda Cook: “Calhoun County” from Point of No Return(Mountain Fever)
- Ned Crisp & Bottomline: “Greenup County” from Pig In a Pen(self-released)
- Mules and Men: “Roscommon County Line” from Roscommon County Line(self-released)
- Matt Combs: “Calhoun County” from The John Hartford Fiddle Project, Vol. 1(John Hartford Enterprises)
- Allison De Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves: “Beaufort County” from Allison De Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves(Free Dirt)
- Cumberland County Line Bluegrass; “Bladen County Blues” from You Can’t Hide Money(self-released)
- Blue Highway: “Cochise County” from Somewhere Far Away(Rounder)
- Snakes in the Grass: “Sheriff of Kane County” from Snakes In the Grass(Reptile)
- Greensky Bluegrass: “Dry County” from Five Interstates(self-released)
- Blue Highway: “Wilkes County Clay” from Original Tradition(Rounder)
- Grass Street: “Warren County Clay” from Time Moves On(Reminiscence)
- Perennial Rye: “Logan County” from Perennial Rye(self-released)
- Ned Luberecki: “Adams County Breakdown” from Take Five(self-released)