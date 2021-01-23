Bluegrass Breakdown: Clay, Part Two

Listen /

It’s used in making paper, producing cement and filtering chemicals. It’s the world’s oldest ceramic material and first writing medium. One-half to two-thirds of the earth’s population live or work in structures made with it. And all of BluegrassLand sings about it. With the help of Chris Silver, Valerie Smith and Doyle Lawson we’ll be looking at the fabled red Georgia clay, red clay halos, lonely mounds of clay, the relationship between the potter and the clay and some real life Clays.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST