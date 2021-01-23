Bluegrass Breakdown: Clay, Part Two

It’s used in making paper, producing cement and filtering chemicals. It’s the world’s oldest ceramic material and first writing medium. One-half to two-thirds of the earth’s population live or work in structures made with it. And all of BluegrassLand sings about it. With the help of Chris Silver, Valerie Smith and Doyle Lawson we’ll be looking at the fabled red Georgia clay, red clay halos, lonely mounds of clay, the relationship between the potter and the clay and some real life Clays.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Dixie Travelers: “Cool Georgia Clay” from Free Wheeling(Revonah)
- The Seldom Scene: “Red Georgia Clay’ from Scenic Roots(Sugar Hill)
- Chris Silver: “The Red Clay of Georgia” from Souls and Spirits(Catch & Release)
- Aaron Parrett & Ivan Rosenberg: “Cold As Georgia Clay” from Stumbo Lost Wages(PZL)
- Valerie Smith: “Red Clay Halo’ from Patchwork Heart(Rebel)
- The Red Clay Ramblers: “Cajun Billy” from Rambler(Sugar Hill)
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver: “I’m the Clay In Your Hands” from Help Is On the Way(Horizon)
- Lawrence Bishop: “The Potter and the Clay” from Traveling Preacher Man(Jordan)
- Red Dog Ash: “Shape This Clay” from Thin Red Line(Valley Heat)
- Steam Machine; “Do Not Wait ‘Til I’m Laid Beneath the Clay” from Steam Machine(self-released)
- Hylo Brown: “In the Clay Beneath the Tomb” from 1954-1960(Bear Family)
- Beverly King: “Lonely Mound of Clay” from Tribute to Brother Oswald(self-released)
- The Red Clay Ramblers: “Abe’s Retreat’ from Stolen Love(Flying Fish)
- Charlie Sizemore: “The Year Clayton Delaney Died” from The Story Is… The Songs of Tom T. Hall(Rebel)
- Junior Sisk: “Henry Clayton Parker” from Brand New Shade of Blue(Mountain Fever)
- Blue Highway: “Clay and Ottie” from Blue Highway(Ceili)
- Linda Lay & Sammy Shelor: “Johnny Clay” from Taking the Crooked Road Home(VFH)
- Clay Jones: “Lonesome Ruben” from Mountain Tradition(Rural Rhythm)