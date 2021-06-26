Bluegrass Breakdown: Colorado, Part Two

It’s more of a state of being than an actual state. It’s the 8th largest and 21st most populous state whose motto is “nil sine numine” (Nothing without Providence}.” Providence has indeed been kind, blessing the state with an incredible array of natural wonders that provided the inspiration for some memorable tunes. With the help of Coloradans Gary Cook, the Bluegrass Patriots, Trout Steak Revival, and Woodbelly, we’ll be continuing our celebration of Colorado.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Becky Schlegel: “Colorado Line” from Dandelion(Lilly Ray)
- The Infamous Stringdusters: “Colorado” from Let It Go(High Country)
- Buck’s Stove and Range Company: “Colorado” from North On the Highway(Old Homestead)
- Clinton King: “Colorado’s Where It’s At” from Blue Ridge Bluegrass(Revonah)
- Gary Cook: “Colorado Waltz” from Flatpicking 2000(FGM)
- Skip Gorman: “Colorado Trail” from Lonesome Prairie Love(Rounder)
- The Bluegrass Patriots: “Colorado Mountain Home” from When You and I Were Young, Maggie(Red Feather)
- East Virginia: “Wonder How It Is In Colorado” from Steel Rails and Sad Tales(Major)
- Darin Aldridge: “Coast of Colorado” from Call It a Day(Pinecastle)
- The Seldom Scene: “Colorado Turnaround” from Live at the Cellar Door(Rebel)
- Trout Steak Revival: “Colorado River” from Brighter Every Day(self-released)
- Roby Huffman & the Bluegrass Cutups: “Colorado River” from Colorado River(Grassound)
- Chris Brashear: “Silvery Colorado” from Heart of the Country(Dog Boy)
- Woodbelly: “Colorado Hipster Beard” from Solid Ground(self-released)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Rocky Mountain High” from Pickin’ On John Denver(CMH)