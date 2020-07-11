Bluegrass Breakdown: Coyotes

Closely related to the wolf; depicted in folklore as tricksters, villains and sometimes as gods; known for howling at the moon, surviving in any environment, running up to 40 miles per hour and eating just about anything, the animal’s cunning ways have inspired some fine bluegrass tunes. With the musical contributions of Bill Monroe, Colebrook Road and many others, we’re celebrating the wily coyote.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Colebrook Road: “Coyote” from Colebrook Road(self-released)
- Hickory Hill: “Coyote Night” from First Fifteen Years(Turquoise)
- Coyote Hill Bluegrass: “Coyote Hill” from Bridge(Ras Productions)
- The Lonesome River Band: “Old Coyote Town” from Mayhayley’s House(Mountain Home)
- Skip Gorman: “Piney Woods / Coyote Howl” from A Cowboy’s Wild Song to His Herd(Rounder)
- Kathy Kallick: “Montana Cowboy (The Coyote Song)” from Sing the Songs of Vern & Ray(Spruce & Maple)
- Bill Monroe: “Goodbye Old Pal” from 1950 -1958(Bear Family)
- Alan Munde & Adam Granger: “Coyote Hangin’ On a Barbed Wire Fence” from Dapple Patti(Jeep)
- Jack Skinner: “Coyote” from Thriving Species(Takoma)
- Melissa Carper & Rebecca Patek: “Coyotes Sing Tonight” from Brand New Old Time Songs(self-released)
- Hobo Jim: “The Coyote and I” from Thunderfoot(Flying Fish)
- The Old Yellers: “Even Coyote Sings the Blues” from Ten From Town(self-released)
- California Zephyr: “Smokin’ My Last Cigarette (Don’t Let the Coyotes Eat Me)” from California Zephyr(Iron Horse)
- Hazel Dickens: “Lonesome Pine Special” fromHard Hitting Songs For Hard Hit People(Rounder)