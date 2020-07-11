Bluegrass Breakdown: Coyotes

Listen /

Closely related to the wolf; depicted in folklore as tricksters, villains and sometimes as gods; known for howling at the moon, surviving in any environment, running up to 40 miles per hour and eating just about anything, the animal’s cunning ways have inspired some fine bluegrass tunes. With the musical contributions of Bill Monroe, Colebrook Road and many others, we’re celebrating the wily coyote.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST