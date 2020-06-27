Bluegrass Breakdown: Dew

It’s tiny drops of water that form on cool surfaces at night as atmospheric vapor condenses. It’s also one of the most bluegrassy words on Earth — right up there with lonesome, sorrow, ain’t and yonder. And it’s provided the fodder for many a bluegrass tune, especially in its mountain form. The Ramblers Choice, New Grass Revival, Country Gentlemen, Bill Harrell and Sister Sadie will be helping us celebrate bluegrassland’s pervasive and much celebrated dew.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Ralph Stanley: “Mountain Dew’ from Live In Japan(Rebel)
- The Radford Brothers: “Carolina Mountain Dew” from A Brand New Game(Outlet)
- Rambler’s Choice: “When the Mountain Dew Starts Falling” from Sounds of the Mountains(Rounder)
- New Grass Revival: “Skipping In the Mississippi Dew” from Fly Through the Country(Flying Fish)
- Tricia Spencer & Howard Rains: “Dew Drop Waltz” from The Spotted Pony(Old Time Tiki Parlour)
- David Grisman & Tony Rice: “Good Old Mountain Dew” from Tone Poems(Acoustic Disc)
- Sister Sadie: “I Washed My Face In the Morning Dew” from II(Pinecastle)
- True Blue: “Morning Dew” from Flatpicking 2000(FGM)
- Alison Krauss: “Teardrops Will Kiss the Morning Dew” from Now That I’ve Found You(Rounder)
- The Country Gentlemen: “Foggy Foggy Dew” from New Horizon(Rebel)
- The Charles River Valley Boys: “Foggy Foggy Dew” from Bluegrass and Old Timey Music(Prestige)
- Mark Johnson & Emory Lester: “Foggy Dew” from Acoustic Campaign(Bangtown)
- Rudiger Hellbig: “Morning Dew” from Back To the Banjo(Blueberry Hill)
- Molly & the Badly Bent Bluegrass Boys: “Early Morning Dew” from Grass Fed(913788 Records)
- Bill Harrell: “Walking In the Early Morning Dew” from Walking In the Early Morning Dew(Rebel)
- Special Consensus: “Silver Dew On the Bluegrass Tonight” from 35(Compass)
- Dead Men’s Hollow: “Honeysuckle Dew” from Death Must Be a Woman(Acoustic Americana)
- Lee Allen: “Dew Mountain Breakdown” from Way Out Yonder(Old Homestead)