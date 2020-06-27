Bluegrass Breakdown: Dew

Listen /

It’s tiny drops of water that form on cool surfaces at night as atmospheric vapor condenses. It’s also one of the most bluegrassy words on Earth — right up there with lonesome, sorrow, ain’t and yonder. And it’s provided the fodder for many a bluegrass tune, especially in its mountain form. The Ramblers Choice, New Grass Revival, Country Gentlemen, Bill Harrell and Sister Sadie will be helping us celebrate bluegrassland’s pervasive and much celebrated dew.

