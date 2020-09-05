Bluegrass Breakdown: Down Home

It’s a phrase that’s larger than life—a state of being that encapsulates all that’s good, righteous and real in BluegrassLand. It’s about enjoying an unsophisticated, simple, wholesome and usually rural existence. With the salt-of-the-earth help of Gary Brewer, Norman Blake, Robin & LInda Williams and Buck White, we’ll be celebrating down home girls, down home memories, the down home boogie, a down home Christmas and a down home diva.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- New Found Road; “If You’ll Pretend” from Live at the Down Home(Rounder)
- Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers: “Down Home Memories” from Down Home Memories(Copper Creek)
- Crandall Creek: “Goin’ Down Home” from Crandall Creek(self-released)
- Christie Lynn: “Down Home” from Sings Country, Gospel, Bluegrass(Gusto)
- Gary Johnston: “Down Home Rag” from Traditional Music of the Ozarks(Rounder)
- Lyman Enloe: “Down Home Rag” from Fiddle Tunes I Recall(Cavern Custom Recordings)
- Nancy Moore: “Down Home Blues” from Local Flowers(Pinecastle)
- Norman Blake: “Down Home Summertime Blues” from Old Ties(Rounder)
- Robin & Linda Williams: “Down Home Diva” from Radio Songs(Red House)
- Buck White: “Down Home Gospel Medley” from Buck White & the Down Homers(County)
- Carl Collins, Randall Butler & the Down Home Grass: “Take Me Back to That Little Log Cabin” from Carl Collins, Randall Butler & the Down Home Grass(Lucy Opry)
- Sommers Rosenthal Family Band: “Down Home” from Down the Road(American Melody)
- Little Roy & Lizzy Show: “Good Time Down Home Countrified Feeling” from Good Time Down Home(Stow Town)
- The Sanders Family: “Merry Christmas Down Home” from Smoke On the Mountain, Part II(Daywind)
- Roger Sprung: “Down Home Rag” from Plays Progressive Bluegrass, Vol. 3(Folkways)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “You Ain’t Down Home” from Bluegrass Tribute to Julie Roberts(CMH)
- Old Crow Medicine Show: “Down Home Girl” from Big Iron World(Nettwerk)
- David Grisman with Buck White: “Down Home Waltz” from Bluegrass Mandolin Extravaganza(Acoustic Disc)