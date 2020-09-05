Bluegrass Breakdown: Down Home

Listen /

It’s a phrase that’s larger than life—a state of being that encapsulates all that’s good, righteous and real in BluegrassLand. It’s about enjoying an unsophisticated, simple, wholesome and usually rural existence. With the salt-of-the-earth help of Gary Brewer, Norman Blake, Robin & LInda Williams and Buck White, we’ll be celebrating down home girls, down home memories, the down home boogie, a down home Christmas and a down home diva.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST