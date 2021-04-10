Bluegrass Breakdown: Drifting

It means moving passively, aimlessly or involuntarily. In BluegrassLand it’s a way of life and, given the number of fine tunes dedicated to the subject, is observed with almost religious devotion and fervor. We’ll be drifting along, drifting apart, drifting away, drifting back, drifting with, drifting out and drifting off.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Country Gentlemen: “Drifting Away” from Souvenirs(Rebel)
- One Riot One Ranger: “Drifting Texas Sand” from Faces Made For Radio(Fundamental)
- Missy Werner: “Drifting and Dreaming” from Drifting and Dreaming(self-released)
- Jim & Jesse: “Drifting and Dreaming of You” from Bluegrass and More(Bear Family)
- Chris Hillman: “Drifting” from The Other Side(Sovereign Arts)
- Ralph Stanley: “You’re Driftiing On” from 1971-1973(Rebel)
- The Cache Valley Drifters: “Yacht Crash” from White Room(CMH)
- Ronnie Bowman: “Drifting With the Tide” from Cold Virginia Night(Rebel)
- Dehlia Low: “Drifting On a Lonesome Sea” from Ravens and Crows(Rebel)
- Bill Monroe: “You’re Drifting Away” from 1950-1958(Bear Family)
- King Wilkie: “Drifting Away” from Broke(Rebel)
- The Seldom Scene: “Drifting Too Far From the Shore” from 15thAnniversary Celebration(Sugar Hill)
- Dudley Hill: “Weber’s Drift” from From a Northern Family(Voyager)
- Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen: “Driftin’ Apart” from Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen(Fiddlemon Music)
- Mac Wiseman: “I’m Drifting Back to Dreamland” from Early Mac Wiseman On Radio(Danny)
- Mitch Harrell: “Drifting Through Time” from Oh Heart(So Long)
- The Osborne Brothers: “Driftwood On the River” from The Earnest Tubb Song Folio Vol. 1(Pinecastle)
- Kate MacKenzie: “Driftless’ from Age of Innocence(Red House)
- Molsky’s Mountain Drifters: “Barlow Knife” from Molsky’s Mountain Drifters(Tree Frog)