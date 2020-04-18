Bluegrass Breakdown: Endless, Part One

It comes from an old English word meaning having no end or extending indefinitely. It’s got a lonesome vibe to it and accordingly it crops up often in Bluegrass story and song. With the musical contributions of Alison Krauss, the Benders, the Easter Brothers, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and the Nashville Bluegrass Band we’ll be looking at endless highways, endless streams of tears, endless sleep, endless trains, endless black ribbons and endless love.
- Lost & Found: “Endless Highway” from Endless Highway (Rebel)
- Frank Wakefield & Leon Morris: “My Endless Love” from Frank Wakefield & Leon Morris (Patuxent)
- Endless Highway: “Endless Highway” from Endless Highway (Mid-Knight)
- Alison Krauss: “Endless Highway” from I’ve Got That Old Feeling (Rounder)
- The Benders: “Endless Highway” from The Benders (Pig Pile)
- The Western Texas Folk Band: “Endless Road Trip” from Bluegrass Country Mandolin (self-released)
- The Easter Brothers: “While Endless Ages Roll” from By Request: Their Greatest Hits (Thoroughbred)
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver: “Endless Day” from Winding Through Life (Sugar Hill)
- The Nashville Bluegrass Band: “Endless Sleep” from My Native Home (Rounder)
- Dolly Parton: “Endless Stream of Tears” from My Grass Is Blue (Sugar Hill)
- Tim Stafford: “Rider On an Endless Line” from Endless Line (FGM)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Endless Helpless Hoping” from Pickin’ On Josh Gracin (CMH)
- Blue Highway: “Endless Train” from Marbletown (Rounder)
- The Tuttles with A.J. Lee: “Endless Ocean” from Endless Ocean (BSR)
- Big Al Weekley: “Endless Black Ribbon” from For the Long Haul (Golden Ring)
- Gordon Titcomb: “The Road That Never Ends” from The Last Train (Rising Sun)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “How Forever Feels’ from Pickin’ On Kenny Chesney (CMH)