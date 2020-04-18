Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: Endless, Part One

It  comes from an old English word meaning having no end or extending indefinitely.  It’s got a lonesome vibe to it and accordingly it crops up often in Bluegrass story and song.  With the musical contributions of Alison Krauss, the Benders, the Easter Brothers, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and the Nashville Bluegrass Band we’ll be looking at endless highways, endless streams of tears, endless sleep, endless trains, endless black ribbons and endless love.

    • Lost & Found: “Endless Highway” from Endless Highway (Rebel)
    • Frank Wakefield & Leon Morris: “My Endless Love” from Frank Wakefield & Leon Morris (Patuxent)
    • Endless Highway: “Endless Highway” from Endless Highway (Mid-Knight)
    • Alison Krauss: “Endless Highway” from I’ve Got That Old Feeling (Rounder)
    • The Benders: “Endless Highway” from The Benders (Pig Pile)
    • The Western Texas Folk Band: “Endless Road Trip” from Bluegrass Country Mandolin (self-released)
    • The Easter Brothers: “While Endless Ages Roll” from By Request: Their Greatest Hits (Thoroughbred)
    • Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver: “Endless Day” from Winding Through Life (Sugar Hill)
    • The Nashville Bluegrass Band: “Endless Sleep” from My Native Home (Rounder)
    • Dolly Parton: “Endless Stream of Tears” from My Grass Is Blue (Sugar Hill)
    • Tim Stafford: “Rider On an Endless Line” from Endless Line (FGM)
    • The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Endless Helpless Hoping” from Pickin’ On Josh Gracin (CMH)
    • Blue Highway: “Endless Train” from Marbletown (Rounder)
    • The Tuttles with A.J. Lee: “Endless Ocean” from Endless Ocean (BSR)
    • Big Al Weekley: “Endless Black Ribbon” from For the Long Haul (Golden Ring)
    • Gordon Titcomb: “The Road That Never Ends” from The Last Train (Rising Sun)
    • The Pickin’ On Pickers: “How Forever Feels’ from Pickin’ On Kenny Chesney (CMH)

