Bluegrass Breakdown: Endless, Part One

It comes from an old English word meaning having no end or extending indefinitely. It’s got a lonesome vibe to it and accordingly it crops up often in Bluegrass story and song. With the musical contributions of Alison Krauss, the Benders, the Easter Brothers, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and the Nashville Bluegrass Band we’ll be looking at endless highways, endless streams of tears, endless sleep, endless trains, endless black ribbons and endless love.