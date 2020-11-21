Bluegrass Breakdown: Feelings, Part One

It’s an emotional state or reaction. According to Plutchik’s Weel of Emotions, there are eight of them: fear, anger, sadness, joy, disgust, surprise, trust and anticipation. In bluegrassland, there’s basically one: sadness.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Grascals: “Feeling Blue” from Keep On Walkin’(Rounder)
- The Pike Brothers: “Feeling Blue” from The Pike Brothers & the Pine Hill Ranchers(Rebel)
- Bill Monroe: “Lonesome Road Blues” from The Music of Bill Monroe 1936-1994(MCA)
- The Town Howlers: “I’m Feeling Bad” from Alright Everybody! It’s the Town Howlers!(self-released)
- Mountain Faith: “Feeling Blue” from Blue(Mountain Fever)
- The Country Gazette: “Still Feeling Blue” from Hello Operator(Flying Fish)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Hope You’re Feeling Better” from Pickin’ On Santana(CMH)
- Highway Bound: “Blue Feeling” from Who Holds the Sand(Omni)
- Front Country: “Blue Blue Feeling” from This Is Front Country(self-released)
- Tommy Edwards: “I’m Getting That Old Feeling Called the Blues” from Heartbroke and Lonesome(Salisbury Street)
- The Shady Grove Band: “Blue Ridge Feeling” from On the Line (Flying Fish)
- Little Roy & Lizzie Show: “Good Time Down Home Countrified Feeling” from Good Time Down Home(Stow Town)
- Mike Scott: “Lonesome Road Blues” from Blue Moon of Kentucky(Rural Rhythm)
- Bill Clifton: “Country Is a Feeling In Your Soul” from Around the World to Poor Valley(Bear Family)
- The Helen Highwater Stringband: “This Crazy Crazy Feeling” from The Helen Highwater Stringband(self-released)
- The Steep Canyon Rangers: “Feeling Just a Little Like Dale” from The Steep Canyon Rangers(Rebel)
- Peter Rowan: “Dawn Is a Feeling’ from Moody Bluegrass Two(Red River Entertainment)
- The Grassmasters: “Peaceful Easy Feeling” from Eagles Grass(Synergy Entertainment)