Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: Fifteens

Share:

It’s the natural number following fourteen and preceding sixteen; the atomic number of phosphorus; number of minutes in a quarter of football; the drinking age in Ethiopia; the name of a Taylor Swift song; the number of promises in the Book of Matthew; and the subject matter of some superlative bluegrass songs. Grandpa Jones; Sutton, Holt & Coleman; Volume Five and Norman Blake will lead our celebration of the bluegrassically significant number fifteen.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

  • High Ground: “15 Acres” from Bristol Station(Stone Fever)
  • Reno & Harrell: “1500 Miles Away From Home” from Complete King/Starday Recordings 1963-1972(Gusto)
  • Sutton, Holt, & Coleman: “Give Me Back My 15 Cents” from Ready For the Times(High Windy Audio)
  • Grandpa Jones: “15 Cents Is All I’ve Got” from 16 Greatest Hits(Gusto)
  • The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers: “Europe On 15 Bucks a Day” from The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers(Blind Corn Music)
  • Mark O’Connor: “Opus 15: Floating Bridge of Dreams” from False Dawn(Rounder)
  • Volume Five: “The 15thof October” from For Those Who Care to Listen(Mountain Fever)
  • Molly O’Day: “Fifteen Years Ago” from Molly O’Day & the Cumberland Mountain Folks(Bear Family)
  • The Falls City Ramblers; “Fifteen Minute Intermission” from Ain’t Nothing In Ramblin’(Vetco)
  • Travis Frye & Blue Mountain: “Fifteen Years Ago” from Living In a Moment(Kindred)
  • Appalachian Road Show: “Little Black Train” from Appalachian Road Show(Billy Blue)
  • Tony Williamson: “Romper Room 215” from All For Naught(Mandolin Central)
  • Luke Morris: “Fifteen Minutes to Galax” from Further Down the Line(self-released)
  • Norman Blake: “Fifteen Miles From Birmingham” from Green Light On the Southern(Plectrafone)
  • The Kenny & Amanda Smith Band: “Randall Collins” from Live and Learn(Rebel)
  • The Seldom Scene: “City of New Orleans” from Act I(Rebel)
  • Mark Johnson: “Old Joe Clark” from Bridging the Gap(Pinecastle)

Filed Under: Bluegrass Breakdown

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.