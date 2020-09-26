Bluegrass Breakdown: Fifteens

It’s the natural number following fourteen and preceding sixteen; the atomic number of phosphorus; number of minutes in a quarter of football; the drinking age in Ethiopia; the name of a Taylor Swift song; the number of promises in the Book of Matthew; and the subject matter of some superlative bluegrass songs. Grandpa Jones; Sutton, Holt & Coleman; Volume Five and Norman Blake will lead our celebration of the bluegrassically significant number fifteen.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- High Ground: “15 Acres” from Bristol Station(Stone Fever)
- Reno & Harrell: “1500 Miles Away From Home” from Complete King/Starday Recordings 1963-1972(Gusto)
- Sutton, Holt, & Coleman: “Give Me Back My 15 Cents” from Ready For the Times(High Windy Audio)
- Grandpa Jones: “15 Cents Is All I’ve Got” from 16 Greatest Hits(Gusto)
- The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers: “Europe On 15 Bucks a Day” from The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers(Blind Corn Music)
- Mark O’Connor: “Opus 15: Floating Bridge of Dreams” from False Dawn(Rounder)
- Volume Five: “The 15thof October” from For Those Who Care to Listen(Mountain Fever)
- Molly O’Day: “Fifteen Years Ago” from Molly O’Day & the Cumberland Mountain Folks(Bear Family)
- The Falls City Ramblers; “Fifteen Minute Intermission” from Ain’t Nothing In Ramblin’(Vetco)
- Travis Frye & Blue Mountain: “Fifteen Years Ago” from Living In a Moment(Kindred)
- Appalachian Road Show: “Little Black Train” from Appalachian Road Show(Billy Blue)
- Tony Williamson: “Romper Room 215” from All For Naught(Mandolin Central)
- Luke Morris: “Fifteen Minutes to Galax” from Further Down the Line(self-released)
- Norman Blake: “Fifteen Miles From Birmingham” from Green Light On the Southern(Plectrafone)
- The Kenny & Amanda Smith Band: “Randall Collins” from Live and Learn(Rebel)
- The Seldom Scene: “City of New Orleans” from Act I(Rebel)
- Mark Johnson: “Old Joe Clark” from Bridging the Gap(Pinecastle)