Bluegrass Breakdown: Fifteens

It’s the natural number following fourteen and preceding sixteen; the atomic number of phosphorus; number of minutes in a quarter of football; the drinking age in Ethiopia; the name of a Taylor Swift song; the number of promises in the Book of Matthew; and the subject matter of some superlative bluegrass songs. Grandpa Jones; Sutton, Holt & Coleman; Volume Five and Norman Blake will lead our celebration of the bluegrassically significant number fifteen.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST