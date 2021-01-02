Bluegrass Breakdown: Highlights Of 2020, Part One

There’s no point mincing words–2020 was strange, surreal and unspeakably unsettling. On the bright side, it was filled with many examples of bluegrassical excellence—just when we needed them the most. With the contributions of Sister Sadie, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Special Consensus, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Mile Twelve, we’ll be checking out award winners, notable achievements, milestones and other genre-based highlights.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Williamson Branch: “Blue Moon Over Texas” from Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy (Pinecastle)
- Midnight Skyracer: “Spinous Shark” from Fire (self-released)
- Special Consensus: “Chicago Barn Dance” from Chicago Barn Dance (Compass)
- Po’ Ramblin’ Boys: “Next Train South” from Toil, Tears & Trouble (Rounder)
- Alan Bibey & Grasstowne: “Gonna Rise and Shine” from Gonna Rise and Shine (Morning Glory Music)
- Michael Cleveland: “5 String Swing” from Tall Fiddler (Compass)
- Darin & Brooke Aldridge: “Someone’s Everything” from Inner Journey (Rounder)
- Dale Ann Bradley: “Ripple” from The Hard Way (Pinecastle)
- Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass: “Walking Back to Bluefield” from That’s Why I’m Lonesome (Patuxent)
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out: “River Bottom” from It’s About Tyme (Break a String)
- Scott Vestal: “By Stealth” from Bluegrass 2020 (Pinecastle)
- Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver: “Out In the Cold World” from Live In Prague (Billy Blue)
- Carolina Blue: “Longing For Home” from I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me (Pinecastle)
- Mile Twelve: “City That Drowned” from City On a Hill (self-released)