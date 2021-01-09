Bluegrass Breakdown: Highlights Of 2020, Part Two

Listen /

We’ll be continuing our look at notable high, blue and lonesome achievements, milestones and high points from 2020 including award winners, Hall of Fame inductees and number one songs. Sister Sadie, the Slocan Ramblers, the Grasscals, Blue Highway, Larry Sparks and Becky Buller, among others, will be bringing home the bacon.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

Becky Buller: “The Barber’s Fiddle” from Distance and Time (Dark Shadows)

Sister Sadie: “Losing You Blues” from II (Pinecastle)

Carolina Blue: “Blue Grass” from Take Me Back (Billy Blue)

The Slocan Ramblers: “Makin’ Home” from Queen City Jubilee (Slomusic)

Michael Cleveland: “Tall Fiddler’ from Tall Fiddler (Compass)

Dale Ann Bradley: “The Hard Way Every Time” from The Hard Way (Pinecastle)

The Grascals: “Haggard” from Straighten the Curves (Mountain Home)

Blue Highway: “Both Ends of the Train” from Somewhere Far Away (Rounder)

Larry Sparks: “Down In Union County” from New Moon Over My Shoulder (Rebel)

Dale Ann Bradley & Tina Adair: “Oh Darlin’” from Oh Darlin’ (Pinecastle)

Jake Workman: “Down In the Dirt” from Landmark (self-released)

Donna Ulissee: “When I Go All Bluegrass On You” from Time For Love (Billy Blue)

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road: “Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin” from Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin (Pinecastle)

Phil Leadbetter & the All-Stars of Bluegrass: “One Way Rider” from Swing For the Fences (Pinecastle)

Alan Bibey & Wayne Benson: “Wilkes County Breakdown” from The Mandolin Chronicles (Pinecastle)

Michael Cleveland: “Tall Fiddler” from Tall Fiddler (Compass)