Bluegrass Breakdown: Hillbillies, Part One

We’ll be diving into the meaning of one of BluegrassLand’s most hallowed words–and one with a great pedigree as well. It’s a word that gets to the very heart and soul of bluegrass music. It’s also one of those words that can be complimentary or derogatory depending on how you use it. In BluegrassLand, it’s a badge of honor to have this deep meaning-laden description attached to your name. With the help of the Lonesome River Band, Leroy Troy, Alecia Nugent and the Farm Hands, we’ll be examining all manner of things hillbilly.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Cantrells: “Hillbilly Swing” from Under a Southern Moon(Sombrero)
- 4 Wheel Drive: “Hillbilly Twist” from Another Town(Stoney Man)
- Northwest Territory: “Hillbilly Attitude” from Hillbilly Attitude(NWT)
- Pharis & Jason Romero: “Hillbilly Blues” from A Passing Glimpse(Lula)
- The Delmore Bothers: “Hillbilly Boogie” from Sixteen All Time Favorites(King)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Hillbilly Deluxe” from Pickin’ On Brooks & Dunn, Vol. 2(CMH)
- Nell Robinson& Jim Nunally Band: “Hillbilly Boy” from Baby Let’s Take the Long Way Home(Whippoorwill Arts)
- The Lonesome River Band: “Hillbilly Catfight” from The Road With No End(Mountain Home)
- Leroy Troy: “Hillbilly Fever” from The Old Grey Mare(Rounder)
- Josh Slone & Coaltown: “Hillbilly Girl” from Josh Slone & Coaltown(Rural Rhythm)
- Alecia Nugent: “Hillbilly Goddess” from Hillbilly Goddess(Rounder)
- Ray Hesson: “Big Hillbilly Breakdown” from Sunrise(Old Line Music)
- Ned Crisp: “Hillbilly Water Tank” from Taking the Back Roads Home(Blue Circle)
- The Farm Hands: “Hillbilly Graham” from Good Things(Pinecastle)
- Don Rigsby & Midnight Call: “Hillbilly Heartache’ from Hillbilly Heartache(Rebel)
- Wilma Lee & Stoney Cooper: “I Dreamed of a Hillbilly Heaven” from Big Midnight Special(Bear Family)
- Robin & Linda Williams: “Hillbilly Hell” from Close As We Can Get/Nine ‘Til Midnight(Flying Fish)
- The Sloas Brothers: “Hillbilly Fiddler’ from I’m Going Home Again(REM)