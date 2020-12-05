Bluegrass Breakdown: Hillbillies, Part One

Listen /

We’ll be diving into the meaning of one of BluegrassLand’s most hallowed words–and one with a great pedigree as well. It’s a word that gets to the very heart and soul of bluegrass music. It’s also one of those words that can be complimentary or derogatory depending on how you use it. In BluegrassLand, it’s a badge of honor to have this deep meaning-laden description attached to your name. With the help of the Lonesome River Band, Leroy Troy, Alecia Nugent and the Farm Hands, we’ll be examining all manner of things hillbilly.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST