Bluegrass Breakdown: Jewels

It can be a precious gem, a valuable possession, a treasured person and, perhaps most importantly for our purposes, the inspiration for some tolerably fine bluegrass songs. Thanks to the Gibson Brothers, Ricky Skaggs, Roy Acuff, John Reischman, Northern Lights and the Seldom Scene we’ll be looking at little jewels, winter jewels, prairie jewels, jeweled hearts and jeweled crowns.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Buddy Jewell: “Life Don’t Have to Mean Nothing At All” from Bluebonnet Highway(Diamond Dust)
- Ebby Jewell & the Bluegrass Kinsmen: “Jewell’s Ride” from Renewal(TBK)
- The Gibson Brothers: “When God Comes and Gathers His Jewels” from Spread Your Wings(Hay Holler)
- Alison Krauss & the Cox Family: “Jewels” from I Know Who Holds Tomorrow(Rounder)
- Roy Acuff: “Precious Jewel” from Will the Circle Be Unbroken(EMI)
- Ricky Skaggs: “Amanda Jewel” from Bluegrass Rules!(Skaggs Family)
- Alice Gerrard: “Jeweled Heart” from Pieces of My Heart(Copper Creek)
- Northern Lights: “Little Jewels” from Living In the City(Red House)
- The Earlybird Stringband: “Winter Jewels” from Blindsides(Voices of Wonder)
- Honey Don’t: “Ellia Jewel” from Honey Don’t(2Dolla Reccas)
- John Reischman: “A Prairie Jewel” from Walk Along John(Corvus)
- The Seldom Scene: “Satan’s Jeweled Crown” from Scene 20(Rounder)
- The Foggy Hogtown Boys: “Jewel In the Crown” from Northern White Clouds(self-released)
- Rocky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby: “Crown of Jewels” from Ricky Skaggs & Bruce Hornsby(Legacy)
- Boyd Deering with Jim & Inge Wood: “Little Jewel” from Bridges – The Music of Boyd Deering(Marma Music)