Bluegrass Breakdown: Jewels

It can be a precious gem, a valuable possession, a treasured person and, perhaps most importantly for our purposes, the inspiration for some tolerably fine bluegrass songs. Thanks to the Gibson Brothers, Ricky Skaggs, Roy Acuff, John Reischman, Northern Lights and the Seldom Scene we’ll be looking at little jewels, winter jewels, prairie jewels, jeweled hearts and jeweled crowns.

