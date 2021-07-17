Bluegrass Breakdown: King Bluegrass Records, Part Four

Listen /

We’ll be unleashing our fourth and final installment on the life and times of one of Bluegrass-dom’s most unsung labels—King Bluegrass Records—which popped out 44 albums during the ’70s. We’ll be checking out the last 16 of those LPs—from the Moore Brothers through Robert Trout & Super Bluegrass—with Larry Sparks, Uptown Bluegrass, and the Piney Ridge Boys in between.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST