Bluegrass Breakdown: King Bluegrass Records, Part Four

We’ll be unleashing our fourth and final installment on the life and times of one of Bluegrass-dom’s most unsung labels—King Bluegrass Records—which popped out 44 albums during the ’70s. We’ll be checking out the last 16 of those LPs—from the Moore Brothers through Robert Trout & Super Bluegrass—with Larry Sparks, Uptown Bluegrass, and the Piney Ridge Boys in between.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

  • Larry Sparks & Ralph Stanley: “Another Night” from Tall Trees Bluegrass Festival 1976(King Bluegrass)
  • The Moore Brothers: “Writing a Song to You” from Writing a Song to You(King Bluegrass)
  • Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers: “You Could Have Called” from You Could Have Called(King Bluegrass)
  • Uptown Bluegrass; “Hand Picked Bluegrass Band” from Hand Picked(King Bluegrass)
  • Bill Perry’s Bluegrass Jam: “Gold Rush” from Bill Perry’s Bluegrass Jam(King Bluegrass)
  • The Piney Ridge Boys: “When You’re Out of My Arms” from Flat Land Bluegrass(King Bluegrass)
  • Bluegrass Special: “Lonely Mountain Road” from Mountains, Mines and Memories(King Bluegrass)
  • David Marshall & the Gospel Road: “Time’s Running Out” from The Gospel Road(King Bluegrass)
  • David Lambeth & the High Lonesome Ramblers: “Memories of Old Virginia” from Blue Ridge Mountain Music(King Bluegrass)
  • The Travelers: “Happy Together” from The Travelers(King Bluegrass)
  • Bill Perry’s Bluegrass Jam: “Frettin’ About It” / “San Antonio Rose” from More Bluegrass Jam(King Bluegrass)
  • Robin Trout & Super Bluegrass; “Listen to That Old Banjer Ring” from Listen to That Old Banjer Ring(King Bluegrass)
  • Larry Sparks: “Go Tell It On the Mountain” from Christmas In the Hills(King Bluegrass)
  • The Kentucky Gentlemen: “Rattlesnakes and Copperheads” from Kentucky Heritage(King Bluegrass)
  • The Boys From Indiana; “Carolina Jane’ from Memories and Dreams(King Bluegrass)
  • David Marshall: “Don’t Poke Fun At Poverty” from Song of Poverty(King Bluegrass)
  • Mike O’Roark & the Free Born Men: “Go My Way” from Go My Way(King Bluegrass)
  • Robin Trout & Super Bluegrass; “Listen to That Old Banjer Ring” from Listen to That Old Banjer Ring(King Bluegrass)

