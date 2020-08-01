Bluegrass Breakdown: Laziness

It’s the lack of desire to expend effort, which many in BluegrassLand have elevated to a pseudo-religion. Practitioners of the faith are known by various names such as slackers, bludgers, goldbrickers, couch potatoes, slocum-pocums, bottom chairs and bone loafers. We know them as some of the most colorful characters in the land time forgot, where freedom and the banjos ring. Thanks to Summer Brooke, Steep Ravine, Byron Berline, Kenny Baker and Town Mountain, we’ll be celebrating laziness in all it’s numerous and delightful forms.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Pathfinder: “Lazy Day” from One Foot In the Future(Triple Tree)
- Town Mountain: “Lazy River’ from New Freedom Blues(self-released)
- Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band: “Lazy River” from Small Town Life(Mountain Fever)
- Steep Ravine: “Lazy Tide” from Trampin’ On(self-released)
- Byron Berline: “Lazy River’ from Jammin’ With Byron(Double Stop)
- Chubby Wise: “Up a Lazy River” from Nuf Said(Stoneway)
- Chris Warner: “Lazy Man’s Lament” from All Original(Webco)
- Pert Near Sandstone: “A Lazy Man’s Load Is a Heavy One” from Needle and Thread(self-released)
- Kenny Baker: “Lazy Liz” from Grassy Fiddle Blues(County)
- Frank & Allie Lee: “Lazy Farmer” from Treat a Stranger Right(Bake Tone)
- The Growling Old Men: “Lazy John” from Chicken Feed and Bailing Twine(Snake River)
- Michael Cleveland: “Lazy Katie” from Tall Fiddler(Compass)
- The Hoover Uprights: “Lazy Kate” from Known For Their Reputation(5SP)
- Charlie Monroe: “Lazy Day” from Tally Ho!(Starday)
- The Woods Tea Co.: “Lazy” from American Folk Sampler(WTCO Music)
- Special Consensus: “Devil Ain’t Lazy” from Strong Enough To Bend(Pinecastle)
- The Vitamin String Quartet: “Lazy Eye” from Radical Re-Interpretations – A Transformation of Hits(Vitamin)
- Two High String Band: “Lazy Bird” from Hot Texas Bluegrass Burrito(self-released)