Bluegrass Breakdown: Laziness

It’s the lack of desire to expend effort, which many in BluegrassLand have elevated to a pseudo-religion. Practitioners of the faith are known by various names such as slackers, bludgers, goldbrickers, couch potatoes, slocum-pocums, bottom chairs and bone loafers. We know them as some of the most colorful characters in the land time forgot, where freedom and the banjos ring. Thanks to Summer Brooke, Steep Ravine, Byron Berline, Kenny Baker and Town Mountain, we’ll be celebrating laziness in all it’s numerous and delightful forms.

