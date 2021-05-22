Bluegrass Breakdown: Mountain Boys, Part Three

Listen /

Few things scream bluegrass more than BBQ, string ties, Stetson hats, Martha White flour and band names including the words “mountain boys.” Bluegrass originated in the mountains of Appalachia and the earliest practitioners were proud to signal from whence they hailed. To punctuate that point, we’ll continue rolling through the “mountain boys” alphabet with part three of an ongoing series which we’ll pick up with Bill Jeffries and his Eagle Mountain Boys and then jubilantly working our way through the Holston Mountain Boys and the Hunger Mountain Boys.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST