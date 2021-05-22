Bluegrass Breakdown: Mountain Boys, Part Three

Few things scream bluegrass more than BBQ, string ties, Stetson hats, Martha White flour and band names including the words “mountain boys.” Bluegrass originated in the mountains of Appalachia and the earliest practitioners were proud to signal from whence they hailed. To punctuate that point, we’ll continue rolling through the “mountain boys” alphabet with part three of an ongoing series which we’ll pick up with Bill Jeffries and his Eagle Mountain Boys and then jubilantly working our way through the Holston Mountain Boys and the Hunger Mountain Boys.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Bill Jeffries and His Eagle Mountain Boys: “Are You Missing Me” from Marbone Records 45
- The Flatt Mountain Boys: “I Could Love You” from Best of King and Starday Bluegrass(King)
- Flatt & Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys: “Cabin In Caroline” from 1948-1959(Bear Family)
- Parson and the Freaky Mountain Boys: “Swinging Doors” from Bluegrass-Country-Folk Songs(Hendrix Music Productions)
- Walt Presley, Wayne Stacy and the Frosty Mountain Boys: “Seven Year Blues” from Making the Break(Outlet)
- Flatt & Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys: “Pike County Breakdown” / “Reuben” from 1948-1959(Bear Family)
- Carl Glass and His Mountain Boys: “This Lonesome Road” from This Lonesome Road(Mountain Few)
- Johnny Jones & Gerald Heaton and the Georgia Mountain Boys: “My Lord’s Gonna Set Me Free” from Sing Gospel Songs(Atteiram)
- Jim Horn and the Green Mountain Boys: “Lord Let Me Live” from Lord Let Me Live(REM)
- The Hagars Mountain Boys: “Where’s the Lonesome” from Where’s the Lonesome(Mountain Fever)
- Lum Patton and the Half Mountain Boys: “Half Mountain Lee” from Just Some Old Memories(self-released)
- The Hagars Mountain Boys: “Red Bank” from A Better Way(self-released)
- Bill Duncan and the Harmony Mountain Boys: “Just Being You” from A Scene Near My Country Home(King)
- Hindu Kush Mountain Boys Plus One: “Hu Mahanta” from The Best of the Kush Mountain Boys Plus One (Cliff Hanger)
- Leon Kiser and the Holston Mountain Boys: “Nolichuckey” from Holston Mountain Bluegrass(self-released)
- The Hunger Mountain Boys: “Scatterbrain Mama” / “Grapevine Twist” from Three(Old Fi)