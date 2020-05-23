Bluegrass Breakdown: Mountain Boys, Part Two

When these two words are used in a band name, there’s no question what kind of music the group plays. There’s instant recognition that they’re not purveying polka music, trash metal, Euro-Techo or bubblegum pop. Because nothing screams bluegrass more than “mountain boys.” For that reason, it’s the genre’s most often employed band name. We’ll be continuing with part two of our somewhat-maniacal, semi-alphabetical examination of most of the mountain boys in the known bluegrassical universe hoping to make our way from the Blue Ridge Mountain Boys and the Blue Grass Mountain Boys through the Double Mountain Boys and the Downtown Mountain Boys.
Program Playlist:
- Roy Ross & His Blue Ridge Mountain Boys: “Someday We’ll Meet Again Sweetheart” from That Good Ol’ Bluegrass (Rural Rhythm)
- Clint Howard, Doc Watson & the Blue Ridge Mountain Boys: “The Girl I Love Don’t Pay Me No Mind” from Favorites (Rutabaga)
- Fred and Sue & the Bluegrass Mountain Boys: “Freedom’s Tree” from Over the Sunset Hills (Restoration Audio)
- The Border Mountain Boys: “Show Me the Way to Go Home” from Bluegrass On the Mountain (Homestead)
- The Buckhorn Mountain Boys: “There’s Always One More River” from One More River( BMB)
- Joe Isaacs & the Calvary Mountain Boys: “Dreams of Home” from Dreams of Home (Old Homestead)
- The Blue Ridge Mountain Boys: “Sourwood Mountain” from Blue Grass Back Home (Time)
- Bob Shue & the Carolina Mountain Boys: “What’s Your Mama’s Name” from Green Grass (self-released)
- Marvin Cobb, Frank Wakefield & the Chain Mountain Boys: “New Camptown Races” from Early Days of Bluegrass, Vol. 2 (Rounder)
- The Stanley Brothers & the Clinch Mountain Boys: “I’m Lonesome Without You” from 1953-1958 & 1959 (Bear Family)
- The Cumberland Mountain Boys: “Great White Angel’ from Nashville Bluegrass Opera (Do-Ra-Me Records)
- Curly Dan and Wilma Ann & the Danville Mountain Boys: South On 23” from South On 23 (Old Homestead)
- The Dawker Mountain Boys: “Lonesome Road Blues’ from Bound to Ride (Deck Hill)
- Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys: “Daybreak In Dixie” / “Flying Ding” from 1953-1958 & 1959 (Bear Family)
- Lee Allen & the Dew Mountain Boys: “Way Out Yonder” from Way Out Yonder (Old Homestead)
- Bill Clifton & the Dixie Mountain Boys: “Blue Ridge Mountain Blues” from The Early Years 1957-1958 (Rounder)
- The Double Mountain Boys: “Each Season Changes You” from At the Blue Ridge Cabin Home (Double Mountain)
- The Downtown Mountain Boys: “I’m Wearing a Hole” / “Cherokee Shuffle” from Hey John (self-released)