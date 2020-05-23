Bluegrass Breakdown: Mountain Boys, Part Two

Listen /

When these two words are used in a band name, there’s no question what kind of music the group plays. There’s instant recognition that they’re not purveying polka music, trash metal, Euro-Techo or bubblegum pop. Because nothing screams bluegrass more than “mountain boys.” For that reason, it’s the genre’s most often employed band name. We’ll be continuing with part two of our somewhat-maniacal, semi-alphabetical examination of most of the mountain boys in the known bluegrassical universe hoping to make our way from the Blue Ridge Mountain Boys and the Blue Grass Mountain Boys through the Double Mountain Boys and the Downtown Mountain Boys.

Program Playlist: