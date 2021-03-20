Bluegrass Breakdown: New Old Time

Listen /

We’ll be taking a long overdue look at recent old timey tinged releases from the likes of The Horsenecks, Kirk Sutphin, Brad Leftwich & Linda Higginbotham, David Bragger & Susan Platz, Adam Hurt and the Twin Creeks Stringband. It’ll be raw, intense, real, unfiltered and exquisite pre-bluegrass.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST