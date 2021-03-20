Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: New Old Time

Share:

We’ll be taking a long overdue look at recent old timey tinged releases from the likes of The Horsenecks, Kirk Sutphin, Brad Leftwich & Linda Higginbotham, David Bragger & Susan Platz, Adam Hurt and the Twin Creeks Stringband. It’ll be raw, intense, real, unfiltered and exquisite pre-bluegrass.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

  • The Horsenecks: “Started Out In Town” from Started Out In Town(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
  • Brad Leftwich & Linda Higgenbotham: “The Arkansas Hollerin’ Tune” from At Home In the Parlour(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
  • Twin Creeks Stringband: “Pallet On Your Floor” from Lee Highway Blues(self-released)
  • The Onlies: “Troubles” from The Onlies(self-released)
  • Bowregard: “Cousin Sally Brown” from Arrows(self-released)
  • David Bragger & Susan Platz: “Coal Holler” / “The Hog-Eyed Man” from King’s Lament(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
  • Jake Blount: “Roustabout” from Spider Tales(Free Dirt)
  • Ken & Brad Kolodner: “Black Eyed Susie” from Stony Run(Fenchurch)
  • The Burnett Sisters Band: “Cumberland Gap’ from Long Way Home(self-released)
  • Frank & Allie Lee: “Sugar Babe” from Treat a Stranger Right(Bake Town)
  • The Dillards: “Funky Old Hen” from Old Road New Again(Pinecastle)
  • Adam Hurt: “Biddy” from Back to the Earth(Ubiquitone)
  • Spencer & Rains: “Creek’s All Muddy” from The Skeleton Keys(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
  • Kurt Sutphin: “John Brown’s Dream” from Devil In the Strawstack(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
  • Dirk Powell: “Ain’t Never Fell” from When I Wait For You(Compass)
  • The Wildmans: “Garfield’s Blackberry Blossom” from The Wildmans(Travianna)

Filed Under: Bluegrass Breakdown

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM