Bluegrass Breakdown: New Old Time

We’ll be taking a long overdue look at recent old timey tinged releases from the likes of The Horsenecks, Kirk Sutphin, Brad Leftwich & Linda Higginbotham, David Bragger & Susan Platz, Adam Hurt and the Twin Creeks Stringband. It’ll be raw, intense, real, unfiltered and exquisite pre-bluegrass.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Horsenecks: “Started Out In Town” from Started Out In Town(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
- Brad Leftwich & Linda Higgenbotham: “The Arkansas Hollerin’ Tune” from At Home In the Parlour(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
- Twin Creeks Stringband: “Pallet On Your Floor” from Lee Highway Blues(self-released)
- The Onlies: “Troubles” from The Onlies(self-released)
- Bowregard: “Cousin Sally Brown” from Arrows(self-released)
- David Bragger & Susan Platz: “Coal Holler” / “The Hog-Eyed Man” from King’s Lament(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
- Jake Blount: “Roustabout” from Spider Tales(Free Dirt)
- Ken & Brad Kolodner: “Black Eyed Susie” from Stony Run(Fenchurch)
- The Burnett Sisters Band: “Cumberland Gap’ from Long Way Home(self-released)
- Frank & Allie Lee: “Sugar Babe” from Treat a Stranger Right(Bake Town)
- The Dillards: “Funky Old Hen” from Old Road New Again(Pinecastle)
- Adam Hurt: “Biddy” from Back to the Earth(Ubiquitone)
- Spencer & Rains: “Creek’s All Muddy” from The Skeleton Keys(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
- Kurt Sutphin: “John Brown’s Dream” from Devil In the Strawstack(Tiki Parlour Recordings)
- Dirk Powell: “Ain’t Never Fell” from When I Wait For You(Compass)
- The Wildmans: “Garfield’s Blackberry Blossom” from The Wildmans(Travianna)