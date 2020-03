Listen /

We will not be passing, we will not be collecting $200, be we’ll be going directly to the new bluegrass CD bins where we expect to spend far in excess of that amount.

We’ll be checking out the latest from the likes of Nick Hornbuckle, Drive Time, the Lil Smokies, Hagar’s Mountain Boys, Shannon Slaughter, Della Mae and Phil Salazar & the Kin Folk.