Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

We’ll be heading into town, with folding money in our pocket, with the intention of snagging some new CD’s from the likes of Junior Sisk, Frances Mooney & Fontanna Sunset, Sierra Hull, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, the SteelDrivers, Kristy Cox, Blue Steel and Fireside Collective.

Playlist:

  • Sierra Hull: “How Long” from 25 Trips (Rounder)
  • Junior Sisk: “Load the Wagon” from Load the Wagon (Mountain Fever)
  • The Steeldrivers: “The Bartender” from Bad For You (Rounder)
  • Darin & Brooke Aldridge: “Your Lone Journey” from Inner Journey (Rounder)
  • Nick Hornbuckle: “The Crooked Man” from 13 Or So (Ruby’s Slippers)
  • Kristy Cox: “No Headlights” from No Headlights (Mountain Fever)
  • Fireside Collective: “Bring It On Home” from Elements (Mountain Home)
  • Billy Droze: “When I Get Home” from Renaissance (RBR Entertainment)
  • Blue Steel: “Nobody Rides Trains Anymore” from Nobody Rides Trains Anymore (EGOT Music Group)
  • Shanon Slaughter: “Blitchville” from Hold On to Your Heart (Elite Circuit)
  • Frances Mooney & Fontanna Sunset: “High On a Mountain” from Wild and Free (RonDale)
  • Cumberland County Line Bluegrass: “Poor Boy Blues” from The Road I Traveled (self-released)
  • Jeremy Garrett: “Travel Light” from Circles (Organix)
  • The Hogslop String Band: “Makin’ Moonshine” from The Hogslop String Band (Slop the Hog)
  • Dan Eubanks: “October In the South” from Look What the City’s Done (self-released)

Filed Under: Bluegrass Breakdown

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.