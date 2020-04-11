Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

We’ll be heading into town, with folding money in our pocket, with the intention of snagging some new CD’s from the likes of Junior Sisk, Frances Mooney & Fontanna Sunset, Sierra Hull, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, the SteelDrivers, Kristy Cox, Blue Steel and Fireside Collective.
Playlist:
- Sierra Hull: “How Long” from 25 Trips (Rounder)
- Junior Sisk: “Load the Wagon” from Load the Wagon (Mountain Fever)
- The Steeldrivers: “The Bartender” from Bad For You (Rounder)
- Darin & Brooke Aldridge: “Your Lone Journey” from Inner Journey (Rounder)
- Nick Hornbuckle: “The Crooked Man” from 13 Or So (Ruby’s Slippers)
- Kristy Cox: “No Headlights” from No Headlights (Mountain Fever)
- Fireside Collective: “Bring It On Home” from Elements (Mountain Home)
- Billy Droze: “When I Get Home” from Renaissance (RBR Entertainment)
- Blue Steel: “Nobody Rides Trains Anymore” from Nobody Rides Trains Anymore (EGOT Music Group)
- Shanon Slaughter: “Blitchville” from Hold On to Your Heart (Elite Circuit)
- Frances Mooney & Fontanna Sunset: “High On a Mountain” from Wild and Free (RonDale)
- Cumberland County Line Bluegrass: “Poor Boy Blues” from The Road I Traveled (self-released)
- Jeremy Garrett: “Travel Light” from Circles (Organix)
- The Hogslop String Band: “Makin’ Moonshine” from The Hogslop String Band (Slop the Hog)
- Dan Eubanks: “October In the South” from Look What the City’s Done (self-released)