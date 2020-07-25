Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

There are few if any nor sure-fire cures to the coronavirus stuck-at-home blues than the appearance of a spate of new bluegrass cds. We may not have hand sanitizer, alcohol or TP, but we will have the latest from Laurie Lewis; Crary, Evans & Barnick; Jim Lauderdale; Daryl Mosley and more.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Crary, Evans & Barnick: “20/20 Vision / Clinch Mountain Backstep” from Prime Time(Native and Fine)
- Cane Mill Road: “Good Love” from Let’s All Do Some Living (Trailhead)
- Troy Engle with Tom T. Hall: “Let’s Go Walking Again” from Fox Hollow Memories – Songs I Wrote With Dixie and Tom T. Hall(Rocky Glen)
- Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers: Beaumont Butler Blues” / “Benezette Blues” from The Straggle Is Live(Bell Buckle)
- Wally Barnick & the Trail Boss Troubadours: “Waiting For a Miracle” from Wally Barnick & the Trail Boss Troubadours(Sustainable Tunes)
- Mike Webb: “End of the World” from The New Reso Gathering(Pinecastle)
- Jim Lauderdale: “When Carolina Comes Home Again” from When Carolina Comes Home Again(Yep Roc)
- Daryl Mosley: “It Never Gets Old” from The Secret of Life(Pinecastle)
- Scott Vestal: “Valley Forge” from Bluegrass 2020(Pinecastle)
- Laurie Lewis with Tatiana Hargreaves: “Mama Cry” from And Laurie Lewis(Spruce and Maple)
- Nate Lee: “Love Medicine” from Wings of a Jetliner(Adverb)
- High Fidelity: “The South Bound Train” from Banjo Player’s Blues(Rebel)
- Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers with Dale Ann Bradley: “Daddy and the Old Oak Tree” from 40thAnniversary Celebration(SGM)
- Gate 10: “Red Brick Road” from Gate 10(self-released)