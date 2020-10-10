Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

Few things in life conquer the coronavirus blues faster than the appearance of new bluegrass CD’s and we’ll unleashing a torrent of them from the likes of the Dillards, Jerry Salley, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Alecia Nugent, the Wildmans, Lindley Creek and Tacie and the Sunshine Band.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

  • Spillwater Drive: “Destination Nowhere Bound” from Spillwater Drive(self-released)
  • Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road: “Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin” from Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin(Pinecastle)
  • Alecia Nugent: “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore” from The Old Side of Town(Hillbilly Goddess)
  • Carolina Blue: “Black Knob Breakdown” / “Grown Cold” from Take Me Back(Billy Blue)
  • Tacie & the Sunshine Band: “Back Then” from Baby You’re Gone(self-released)
  • The Wildmans: “Sitting On Top of the World” from The Wildmans(Travianna)
  • Lindley Creek: “I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” from Freedom, Love & the Open Road(Pinecastle)
  • The Wildmans: “Falling Up” from The Wildmans(Travianna)
  • Jerry Salley: “Hillbilly Lily” from Bridges and Backroads(Very Jerry)
  • New River Bluegrass: “Hold In the Ground” from There Was a Time(self-released)
  • The Dillards with Sam Bush & Herb Pedersen: “The Whole World Round” from Old Road New Again(Pinecastle)
  • Roger Cline with Jeanete Williams: “At the Journey’s End” from So Inclined(Walnut Run Music)
  • The Plate Scrapers: “Clangly” from Destination Horizon(self-released)

