Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

Few things in life conquer the coronavirus blues faster than the appearance of new bluegrass CD’s and we’ll unleashing a torrent of them from the likes of the Dillards, Jerry Salley, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Alecia Nugent, the Wildmans, Lindley Creek and Tacie and the Sunshine Band.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Spillwater Drive: “Destination Nowhere Bound” from Spillwater Drive(self-released)
- Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road: “Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin” from Bill Monroe’s Ol’ Mandolin(Pinecastle)
- Alecia Nugent: “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore” from The Old Side of Town(Hillbilly Goddess)
- Carolina Blue: “Black Knob Breakdown” / “Grown Cold” from Take Me Back(Billy Blue)
- Tacie & the Sunshine Band: “Back Then” from Baby You’re Gone(self-released)
- The Wildmans: “Sitting On Top of the World” from The Wildmans(Travianna)
- Lindley Creek: “I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” from Freedom, Love & the Open Road(Pinecastle)
- The Wildmans: “Falling Up” from The Wildmans(Travianna)
- Jerry Salley: “Hillbilly Lily” from Bridges and Backroads(Very Jerry)
- New River Bluegrass: “Hold In the Ground” from There Was a Time(self-released)
- The Dillards with Sam Bush & Herb Pedersen: “The Whole World Round” from Old Road New Again(Pinecastle)
- Roger Cline with Jeanete Williams: “At the Journey’s End” from So Inclined(Walnut Run Music)
- The Plate Scrapers: “Clangly” from Destination Horizon(self-released)