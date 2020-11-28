Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

They’re falling into the new Bluegrass CD bins faster than a knife fight in a phone booth … just in the nick of time for holiday gift giving. We’ll be unveiling recent releases from Robert Hale with the 8th Wonder Band, the David Grier Band, Phil Leadbetter & the All Stars of Bluegrass, Turning Ground, the Sharp Flatpickers, Bowregard and Minnie Moore.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Becky Buller: “Life Gets Up and Gets Done” from Distance and Time(Dark Shadow)
- Phil Leadbetter & the All Stars of Bluegrass (with Steve Wariner): “I Wanna Go Back” from Swing For the Fences(Pinecastle)
- The Sharp Flatpickers: “Goodbye Again” from Sundrops on the Water – Reflections(Mountain Fever)
- Robert Hale with the 8thWonder Band: “The Shape You’re In” from Blue Haze(Pinecastle)
- Mark Stoffel: “Driving Me Madnolin” from Coffee and Cake(Mountain Home)
- Sarah Chapman: “Angry Weather” from Winnebago(self-released)
- Thomm Jutz: “Throw the Stone” from To Live In Two Different Worlds, Vol. 2(Mountain Home)
- Stephen Mougin: “Last Time For Everything” from Ordinary Soul(Dark Shadow)
- Turning Ground: “Bad Deal” from Crazy House(Pinecastle)
- The David Grier Band: “The Curmudgeon’s Gait” from Another Nashville Night(Engelhardt Music Group)
- Bowregard: “High On a Mountain” from Arrows(self-released)
- Donna & Roni Stoneman: “Rock a Bye Boogie” from The Legend Continues(Patuxent)
- The Travelin’ McCourys: “No End of Love” from On the Road – A Tribute to John Hartford(HiLo)
- Tim O’Brien: “The Old Man’s Drunk” from The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1(John Hartford Enterprises)
- Matt Combs: “Tennessee Politics” from The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1(John Hartford Enterprises)