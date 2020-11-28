Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

Share:

They’re falling into the new Bluegrass CD bins faster than a knife fight in a phone booth … just in the nick of time for holiday gift giving. We’ll be unveiling recent releases from Robert Hale with the 8th Wonder Band, the David Grier Band, Phil Leadbetter & the All Stars of Bluegrass, Turning Ground, the Sharp Flatpickers, Bowregard and Minnie Moore.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

  • Becky Buller: “Life Gets Up and Gets Done” from Distance and Time(Dark Shadow)
  • Phil Leadbetter & the All Stars of Bluegrass (with Steve Wariner): “I Wanna Go Back” from Swing For the Fences(Pinecastle)
  • The Sharp Flatpickers: “Goodbye Again” from Sundrops on the Water – Reflections(Mountain Fever)
  • Robert Hale with the 8thWonder Band: “The Shape You’re In” from Blue Haze(Pinecastle)
  • Mark Stoffel: “Driving Me Madnolin” from Coffee and Cake(Mountain Home)
  • Sarah Chapman: “Angry Weather” from Winnebago(self-released)
  • Thomm Jutz: “Throw the Stone” from To Live In Two Different Worlds, Vol. 2(Mountain Home)
  • Stephen Mougin: “Last Time For Everything” from Ordinary Soul(Dark Shadow)
  • Turning Ground: “Bad Deal” from Crazy House(Pinecastle)
  • The David Grier Band: “The Curmudgeon’s Gait” from Another Nashville Night(Engelhardt Music Group)
  • Bowregard: “High On a Mountain” from Arrows(self-released)
  • Donna & Roni Stoneman: “Rock a Bye Boogie” from The Legend Continues(Patuxent)
  • The Travelin’ McCourys: “No End of Love” from On the Road – A Tribute to John Hartford(HiLo)
  • Tim O’Brien: “The Old Man’s Drunk” from The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1(John Hartford Enterprises)
  • Matt Combs: “Tennessee Politics” from The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1(John Hartford Enterprises)

Filed Under: Bluegrass Breakdown

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

WPLN News In Your Inbox!

Sign up to get the Daily News Update each weekday morning.