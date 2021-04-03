Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

Spring just wouldn’t seem like spring without warmer temperatures, the return of a billion bugs, a new baseball season and the release of a flurry of fine new bluegrass recordings. We’ll have a program chock full of them from the likes of Larry Cordle, Allan Bibey & Grasstowne, Dale Ann Bradley, Tony Trischka, Mark Barnett, Tim Stafford, Never Come Down, Fast Track, Daniel Crabtree and Minnie Moore.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

  • Trout Steak Revival; “Home” from The Light We Bring(self-released)
  • Fast Track; “Blue and Lonesome Again” from Fast Track(Engelhardt Music Group)
  • Never Come Down: “Catch Me” from Better Late Than Never(self-released)
  • Larry Cordle: “Where the Trees Know My Name” from Where the Trees Know My Name(MightyCord)
  • Willie Marschner: “Jesse Polka” from Willie Marschner(Patuxent)
  • Tony Trischka: “The General” from Shall We Home(Shefa)
  • Wood & Wire: “John” from No Matter Where It Goes From Here(Blue Corn Music)
  • Tim Stafford: “Wild West” from Tunes & Ballads(Hedge Drive)
  • Jim & Lyanna Woolsey: “Will You Be Ready” from The Fall(Bell Buckle)
  • Justin Moses with Sierra Hull: “Taxland” from Fall Like Rain(Mountain Fever)
  • Alan Bibey & Grasstowne: “Take the Long Way Home” from Hitchhiking to California(Billy Blue)
  • Dale Ann Bradley: “Pearl” from Things She Couldn’t Get Over(Pinecastle)
  • Mike Barnett with Rick Skaggs: “Little Sisters Medley” from +1(Compass)
  • Daniel Crabtree: “Three Feet Away” from The Way I See It(Codel/Bell Buckle)
  • Mike Barnet with Stash Wyslouch: “Fire In the Hole” from +1(Compass)

