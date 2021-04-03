Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

Listen /

Spring just wouldn’t seem like spring without warmer temperatures, the return of a billion bugs, a new baseball season and the release of a flurry of fine new bluegrass recordings. We’ll have a program chock full of them from the likes of Larry Cordle, Allan Bibey & Grasstowne, Dale Ann Bradley, Tony Trischka, Mark Barnett, Tim Stafford, Never Come Down, Fast Track, Daniel Crabtree and Minnie Moore.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST