Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

Spring just wouldn’t seem like spring without warmer temperatures, the return of a billion bugs, a new baseball season and the release of a flurry of fine new bluegrass recordings. We’ll have a program chock full of them from the likes of Larry Cordle, Allan Bibey & Grasstowne, Dale Ann Bradley, Tony Trischka, Mark Barnett, Tim Stafford, Never Come Down, Fast Track, Daniel Crabtree and Minnie Moore.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Trout Steak Revival; “Home” from The Light We Bring(self-released)
- Fast Track; “Blue and Lonesome Again” from Fast Track(Engelhardt Music Group)
- Never Come Down: “Catch Me” from Better Late Than Never(self-released)
- Larry Cordle: “Where the Trees Know My Name” from Where the Trees Know My Name(MightyCord)
- Willie Marschner: “Jesse Polka” from Willie Marschner(Patuxent)
- Tony Trischka: “The General” from Shall We Home(Shefa)
- Wood & Wire: “John” from No Matter Where It Goes From Here(Blue Corn Music)
- Tim Stafford: “Wild West” from Tunes & Ballads(Hedge Drive)
- Jim & Lyanna Woolsey: “Will You Be Ready” from The Fall(Bell Buckle)
- Justin Moses with Sierra Hull: “Taxland” from Fall Like Rain(Mountain Fever)
- Alan Bibey & Grasstowne: “Take the Long Way Home” from Hitchhiking to California(Billy Blue)
- Dale Ann Bradley: “Pearl” from Things She Couldn’t Get Over(Pinecastle)
- Mike Barnett with Rick Skaggs: “Little Sisters Medley” from +1(Compass)
- Daniel Crabtree: “Three Feet Away” from The Way I See It(Codel/Bell Buckle)
- Mike Barnet with Stash Wyslouch: “Fire In the Hole” from +1(Compass)