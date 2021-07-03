Bluegrass Breakdown: New Releases

There are few, if any, surer signs of summer than longer days, rising temperatures, ear-deafening insect noise, swimming down by the fishin’ hole, bluegrass music festivals, July 4th fireworks and hot new bluegrass releases. We’ll be unleashing the latest from the likes of Larry Sparks, Tim O’Brien, Alan Bibey & Doyle Lawson, and Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Kody Norris Show: “Farmin’ Man” from All Suited Up(Rebel)
- Bobby Osborne: “We’ll Head Back to Harlan” from Industrial Strength Bluegrass(Smithsonian Folkways)
- Tim O’Brien: “Sod Buster” from He Walked On(Howdy Skies)
- Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass: “Date With an Angel” from Bluegrass Troubadour(Pinecastle)
- Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers: “I’m Never Alone” from Somewhere Beyond the Blue(Billy Blue)
- Andre Dal: Dal’s Breakdown” from Beyond the Tagus River(self-released)
- Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon: “Where the Weeping Willows Grow” from Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon(self-released)
- Leftover Salmon: “Boogie Grass Band” from Brand New Good Old Days(Compass)
- Larry Sparks: “All Over Me” from Ministry In Song(Rebel)
- The Larry McPeak Tribute Band: “Dry Run Creek” from Larry’s Songbook(Patuxent)
- Tony Wray: “Three Blind Mice” / “Brahms’ Lullaby” from Acoustic Lullaby(Pinecastle)
- Mathis Haug & Benoit Nogaret: “Liza Jane” from Here’s to You, Mr. Watson(Wild Time)
- Billy Droze with Red Droze: “Woman of My Life” from Waiting Out the Storm(RBR Entertainment)
- Nefesh Mountain: “A Sparrow’s Song” from Songs For the Sparrows(self-released)
- The Level Best Band: “Happy Together” from Happy Together(Redstart)