Bluegrass Breakdown: Old Men, Part One

With the help of the Whites, Williamson Branch, Ralph Stanley and the Crooked Jades, we’ll be encountering perhaps the most prolific of all the men who wander aimlessly through BluegrassLand—the sometimes mysterious, more than likely cantankerous, often revered and always interesting—OLD Men.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Jimmy Martin: “Old Man’s Drunk Again” from Jimmy Martin & the Sunny Mountain Boys (Bear Family)
- Tim O’Brien: “The Old Man’s Drunk” from The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 (John Hartford Enterprises)
- The Crooked Jades: “Old Man Below” from The Unfortunate Rake, Vol. 2 (Copper Creek)
- Ralph Stanley: “Old Man Death” from Pray For the Boys (Rebel)
- Boots ‘n Shorts: “Old Man Gravel” from Static On the Airwaves (self-released)
- The Whites: “Old Man Baker” from A Lifetime In the Making (Ceili)
- Nolan Faulkner & James Miuller: “Old Man On the Hill” from Land of the Thoroughbred (Niptune)
- Williamson Branch: “Old Man’s Hoback Farm” from Free (Pinecastle)
- Jim Eanes & Bobby Atkins: “Old Man Joe” from Heart of the South (Rural Rhuthm)
- Roy McMillan: “Lonely Old Man” from Time To Think (Rebel)
- The Dillards: “Old Man At the Mill” from There Is a Time (Vanguard)
- Norman & Nancy Blake with Tut Taylor: “The Old Dobro Man” from Shacktown Road (Plectrafone)
- The McCormick Brothers: “Old Man Mississippi” from Somewhere In Time (Stonewall)
- Curtis Wright: “Old Man From the Mountain” from Curtis Wright (Voxhall)
- The Bad Livers: “My Old Man” from Hogs On the Highway (Sugar Hiull)
- Cheryl Watson: “Old Man Next Door” from Watertown (self-released)
- Tara Linhardt: “Old Man On the Mountain” from The Bond Street Sessions (self-released)