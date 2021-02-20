Bluegrass Breakdown: Old Men, Part Two

Listen /

The term can mean a father, a husband, a commanding officer, captain of a ship or an elderly man. Off all the men who roam BluegrassLand, old men have inspired the most bluegrassically excellent tunes. With the guidance of The Chapmans, Hickory Hill, Billy Boone Smith and Tim May, we’ll be checking out the old man in the park, the old man in the shanty, old man winter and the old man at Crooked Creek.

