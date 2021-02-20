Bluegrass Breakdown: Old Men, Part Two

The term can mean a father, a husband, a commanding officer, captain of a ship or an elderly man. Off all the men who roam BluegrassLand, old men have inspired the most bluegrassically excellent tunes. With the guidance of The Chapmans, Hickory Hill, Billy Boone Smith and Tim May, we’ll be checking out the old man in the park, the old man in the shanty, old man winter and the old man at Crooked Creek.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Bluegrass Cardinals: “The Old Man In the Park” from Essential Bluegrass Cardinals(CMH)
- Curly Seckler: “The Old Man Has Retired” from Bluegrass You Don’t Know(Copper Creek)
- Cornfields & Crossroads: “Old Old Man” from Cornfields & Crossroads(self-released)
- Alan Munde & Adam Granger: Old Man River” from Dapple Patti(Jeep)
- The Chapmans: “Old Man In the Shanty” from Follow Me(Pinecastle)
- The Grassmasters: “Old Man” from Young Grass(Synergy Entertainment)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Old Man” from Bluegrass Tribute to Neil Young(CMH)
- Hickory Hill: “Old Man” from Good Times Again(Hickory Hill)
- Billy Boone Smith: “Old Man” from Live At the Moose Lodge(Muddy Sunshine)
- Cindy G.: “This Old Man” from Moonshiner’s Daughter(Blue Road)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Old Man” from Ultimate Pickin’ On Neil Young(CMH)
- Phil Rosenthal: “This Old Man” from The Paw Paw Patch(American Melody)
- Brother Mule: “Old Man Winter / Shadows On the Mountain / Rabbit” from Big Twang(CD Baby)
- Matt Wallace: “Old Man Winter” from For a Season(Pinecastle)
- Julie Elkins & David Thompson: “Old Man Winter” from My Feet Won’t Miss the Ground(Snake River)
- Fiddlin’ Jay Bruckman: “Old Man at Crooked Creek” from Foundations(self-released)