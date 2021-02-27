Bluegrass Breakdown: Regrets, Part One

Listen /

​It’s that feeling of sadness and sorrow that comes as a result of something you did or didn’t do–a condition that seemingly engulfs everyone and everything in BluegrassLand … every minute of every single gut-wrenching remorse-filed day. We’ll be sharing all manner of regret with the Earl Brothers, Tommy Edwards, Dave Evans, Wildfire and Kenny & Amanda Smith.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

The Stanley Brothers: “Highway of Regret” from 1958-1961 (King)

Jim Lauderdale & Roland White: “Regrets and Mistakes” from Jim Lauderdale & Roland White (Yep Roc)

Tommy Edwards: “Travelin’ the Highway of Regret” from Old Songs, New Songs (Salisbury Street)

The Earl Brothers: “Bad Road of Regret” from Whiskey, Women & Death (Big Hen)

Kenny & Amanda Smith: “River of Regret” from Slowly But Surely (Farm Boy)

Ron Spears: “River of Regret” from My Time Has Come (Copper Creek)

Kenny Smith: “Acord Hill Breakdown” from Return (Gat Three)

Dave Evans: “Sea of Regret” from Pretty Green Hills (Rebel)

Johnny Williams: “Sailor’s Regret” from Going My Way (Mountain Roads)

The Bluegrass Outlaws: “No Regrets” from The Bluegrass Outlaws (self-released)

Blue Mule: “No Regrets” from Suits ‘n Boots (Denon Canada)

Phil Leadbetter: “Philibuster” from Philibuster (Mid Knight)

Johnny Jones & Gerald Heaton: “I Hope You Have No Regret” from Original Bluegrass (Rally)

J.D. Crowe: “You Will Be Satisfied That Way” from Bluegrass Holiday (Rebel)

Lou Reid & Carolina: “Too Hard to Forget” from Carolina, I’m Coming Home (LRC)

Traditional Grass: “Be True to Yourself” from Songs of Love and Life (Rebel)

Lou Reid & Carolina: “Bluff City” from Carolina, I’m Coming Home (LRC)