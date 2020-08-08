Bluegrass Breakdown: Rides, S-Z

It’s a trip with some oomph to it; a journey on steroids where getting from point A to point B becomes an epic battle in adrenalin management. They’re called “rides” in Bluegrass-eze. With the guidance of Michael Cleveland, Blue Mule, Gary Brewer and Tim Stafford, we’ll riding showboats, steamboats, sleighs, sleds, trains, wagons and see-saws.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Gary Brewer: “Money to Ride the Train” from Money to Ride the Train(Copper Creek)
- Tim Stafford: “If I Had the Money I Would Ride That Train” from Endless Line(FGM)
- Harley Allen: “Ride My See Saw” from Moody Bluegrass(Rounder)
- Blue Mule: “Ride It Down Slow’ from Scratchy(Flat Five)
- Tony Trischka: “Sleigh Ride” from Glory Shone Around(Rounder)
- Frank Wakefield: “Saratoga Ride” from Ownself Blues(Patuxent)
- Michael Cleveland: “Gonna Ride That Steamboat’ from Fired Up(Rounder)
- Brad Davis: “Steel Lady Ride” from I Need Music(Louisiana Hayride)
- Mountain Heart: “I’m Just Here to Ride the Train” from Wide Open(Skaggs Family)
- Judith Edelman: “Ride On a Train” from Perfect World(Compass)
- Greg Cahill & Don Stiernberg: “Train That I Ride” from Night Skies(Turquoise)
- Two High String Band: “Sonny’s Ride” from Insofarasmuch(Blue Corn Music)
- Jeff Parker: “Catch a Train and Ride” from Jeff Parker & Company(Lonesome Day)
- Art Stevenson & High Water; “Let Me Ride In Your Little Red Wagon” from Lonely Days(Wolf Tracks)
- Hot Rize: “Wild Ride” from Untold Stories(Sugar Hill)
- Gold Heart: “Ride of Your Life” from My Sisters and Me(Rural Rhythm)
- Petticoat Junction: “Your Ride’s On the Way’ from Hand of the Higher Power(self-released)
- Jerry Douglas; “Ride the Wild Turkey” from Slide Rule(Sugar Hill)