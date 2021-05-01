Bluegrass Breakdown: Simon Grass, Part One

He’s a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame. His list of awards include 12 Grammys, three of which—Bridge Over Troubled Water, Still Crazy After All These Years and Graceland– were for albums of the year. In 2006, he made Time Magazine’s list of “100 People Who Shape our World.” With the help of Adam Steffey, the Whitstein Brothers, Tony Rice and the Country Gentlemen, we’ll be bluegrassizing Paul Simon.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- The Whitstein Brothers: “The Sound of Silence” from Sweet Harmony(Rounder)
- The Grassmasters: “April, Come She Will” from Simon & Grassfunkel(Synergy Entertainment)
- Larry Rice: “Bleeker Street” from Artesia (Rebel)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “I Am a Rock” from Soundtrack to a Generation – A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel(CMH)
- Adam Steffey: “Leaves That Are Green’ from Grateful(Mountain Home)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “The Dangling Conversation” from Soundtrack to a Generation – A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel(CMH)
- Siamese Cousins: “Homeward Bound” from 2 Chairs No Waiting(Mountain Roads)
- Tony Rice: “Scarborough Fair” from California Autumn(Rebel)
- Southern Rail: “Red Rubber Ball” from Voices In the Wind(Railway)
- The Grassmasters: “America” from Simon & Grassfunkel(Synergy Entertainment)
- The Country Gentlemen: “Mrs. Robinson” from The Early Rebel Recordings 1962-1971(Rebel)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “At the Zoo” from Soundtrack to a Generation – A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel(CMH)
- Emmylou Harris: “The Boxer” from Roses In the Snow(Warner Brothers)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “Cecilia” from Soundtrack to a Generation – A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel(CMH)
- The Bluegrass 45: “Bridge Over Troubled Water” from Bluegrass 45(Rebel)
- The Grassmasters: “Baby Driver” from Simon & Grassfunkel(Synergy Entertainment)
- Wheatstraw: “El Condor Pasa” from It Ain’t Hay(Old Homestead)