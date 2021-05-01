Bluegrass Breakdown: Simon Grass, Part One

Listen /

He’s a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame. His list of awards include 12 Grammys, three of which—Bridge Over Troubled Water, Still Crazy After All These Years and Graceland– were for albums of the year. In 2006, he made Time Magazine’s list of “100 People Who Shape our World.” With the help of Adam Steffey, the Whitstein Brothers, Tony Rice and the Country Gentlemen, we’ll be bluegrassizing Paul Simon.

