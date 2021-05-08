Bluegrass Breakdown: Simon Grass

Listen /

He’s a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His songs translate so well into bluegrass that perhaps he should be enshrined in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. His list of awards includes 12 Grammys; and in 2006, he made Time magazine’s list of 100 people who shape our world. We’re bluegrassizing Paul Simon.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST