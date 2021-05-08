Bluegrass Breakdown: Simon Grass

He’s a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His songs translate so well into bluegrass that perhaps he should be enshrined in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. His list of awards includes 12 Grammys; and in 2006, he made Time magazine’s list of 100 people who shape our world. We’re bluegrassizing Paul Simon.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Colebrook Road: “The Boy In the Bubble” from On Time(Mountain Fever)
- Crooked Still: “American Tune” from Friends of Fall(Signature Sounds)
- Alison Krauss & the Cox Family: “Loves Me Like a Rock’ from I Know Who Holds Tomorrow(Rounder)
- Jerry Douglas: “American Tune/Spain” from Traveler(E1 Music)
- The Pickin’ On Pickers: “My Little Town” from Soundtrack to a Generation – A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel(CMH)
- Aubrey Eisenman & the Clydes: “50 Way to Leave Your Lover” from Bowerbird(Travianna)
- The Lil Smokies: “Gone At Last” from Live at the Bluebird(self-released)
- The Lonely Heartstring Band: “Graceland” from The Lonely Heartstring Band(Rounder)
- James Alan Shelton: “The Sound of Silence” from Walking Down the Line(Sheltone)
- The Bluegrass Alliance: “The Sound of Silence” from Tall Grass(Bridges)
- Old Salt Union: “You Can Call Me Al” from Old Salt Union(Compass)
- Greensky Bluegrass: “Gumboots” from Live: All Access Vol. 2(Big Blue Zoo)
- Bobby Osborne & the Rocky Top X-Press: “Father and Daughter” from Try a Little Kindness(Rounder)
- Randy Waller & the Country Gentlemen: “Mrs. Robinson” from Keeper of the Flame(Lendel)