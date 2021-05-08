Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: Simon Grass

He’s a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His songs translate so well into bluegrass that perhaps he should be enshrined in the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. His list of awards includes 12 Grammys; and in 2006, he made Time magazine’s list of 100 people who shape our world. We’re bluegrassizing Paul Simon.

PROGRAM PLAYLIST

  • Colebrook Road: “The Boy In the Bubble” from On Time(Mountain Fever)
  • Crooked Still: “American Tune” from Friends of Fall(Signature Sounds)
  • Alison Krauss & the Cox Family: “Loves Me Like a Rock’ from I Know Who Holds Tomorrow(Rounder)
  • Jerry Douglas: “American Tune/Spain” from Traveler(E1 Music)
  • The Pickin’ On Pickers: “My Little Town” from Soundtrack to a Generation – A Tribute to Simon & Garfunkel(CMH)
  • Aubrey Eisenman & the Clydes: “50 Way to Leave Your Lover” from Bowerbird(Travianna)
  • The Lil Smokies: “Gone At Last” from Live at the Bluebird(self-released)
  • The Lonely Heartstring Band: “Graceland” from The Lonely Heartstring Band(Rounder)
  • James Alan Shelton: “The Sound of Silence” from Walking Down the Line(Sheltone)
  • The Bluegrass Alliance: “The Sound of Silence” from Tall Grass(Bridges)
  • Old Salt Union: “You Can Call Me Al” from Old Salt Union(Compass)
  • Greensky Bluegrass: “Gumboots” from Live: All Access Vol. 2(Big Blue Zoo)
  • Bobby Osborne & the Rocky Top X-Press: “Father and Daughter” from Try a Little Kindness(Rounder)
  • Randy Waller & the Country Gentlemen: “Mrs. Robinson” from Keeper of the Flame(Lendel)

