It’s a flowing body of water contained by banks that’s smaller than a river, but bigger than a brook. In bluegrassland, they’re almost magical — usually exuding a peaceful easy feeling and containing healing powers. It’s where you go when you need to relax, breahte, contemplate and recharge.

With the help of the Dixie Bluegrass Boys, the Bluegrass Patriots, Bela Fleck, Chris Jones and Kenny & Amanda Smith, we’ll be basking in the wonder-working power of streams.