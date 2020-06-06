Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Bluegrass Breakdown: Travelers, Part One

On its most basic level, it’s the process of moving from point A to point B – whether that be riding from Butte to Birmingham; making an emergency trip to Dollar General for some TP; or experiencing the ultimate journey from the cradle to the grave and the great beyond. Like it or not, we’re all travelers on the great road of life. With the guidance of Chatham County Line, Cherryholmes, the Gillis Brothers, Tim O’Brien, Si Kahn and the Blurry Pickers, we’ll be encountering all manner of travelers.

