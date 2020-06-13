Bluegrass Breakdown: Travelers, Part Two

It’s one who goes on a trip or journey … one who travels. All who wander may not be lost, but they’re still wandering just the same. Thanks to the Bankester Family, Gary Ferguson and John McEuen, we’ll be continuing our deep dive into wild world of bluegrassical travelers with a look at the Dixie Traveler, the Long Time Traveler, the Wayworn Traveler and the Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas Travelers.
Program Playlist
- Edgar Loudermilk: “We Are Travelers Here” from My Big Chance Tomorrow(Mountain Fever)
- The Bankester Family: “Long Time Traveler’ from Somewhere In Between(Covenant Hill)
- Gopher Broke Bluegrass: “The Wayworn Traveler” from The Wayworn Traveler(self-released)
- Bill Monroe: “Weary Traveler’ from 1970-1979(Bear Family)
- Julie Kerr: “Traveler’s Lullabye” from Deeper Still(Sadiebird)
- Special Consensus: “The Traveler/Green Gates” from Our Little Town(Pinecastle)
- The Fritts Family: “Dixie Traveler’ from Home Grown Tomatoes(Atteiram)
- Tricia Spencer & Howard Rains: “Louisiana Traveler” from The Spotted Old Pony(Old Time Tiki Parlour)
- The Bashful Mountain Broadcasters: “Texas Traveler” from The Bashful Mountain Broadcasters(Old 97 Records)
- Mountain Heart: “Traveler’s Prayer” from Wide Open(Skaggs Family)
- Gary Ferguson: “Tennessee Traveler’ from Live At Podunk(Patuxent)
- California: “California Traveler” from Traveler(Sugar Hill)
- Dean Sapp: “The Traveler” from Coal Black Gold(Old Train)
- Wes Homner: “Feet of the Traveler” from Higher Ground(Rosewood)
- Leftover Salmon; “Weary Traveler” from Leftover Salmon(Compendia)
- Kristin Scott Benson: “Traveler’s Rest” from Stringworks(Mountain Home)